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Blogger Confesses Why He Claimed Gov. Soludo Disowned His Son Amid Court Case
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Blogger Confesses Why He Claimed Gov. Soludo Disowned His Son Amid Court Case

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • A blogger has appeared in court over publications targeting Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his family
  • He admitted the reports were fabricated and said money and online traffic influenced his actions
  • The case has renewed conversations about fake news and accountability in the digital age

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A blogger, Ejike Ofoegbu, has been arraigned before an Amawbia Magistrate Court in Anambra State over allegations of criminal defamation and cybercrime linked to false reports about Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his family.

Ozonna Soludo, Chukwuma Soludo, Blogger, Anambra State
Ejike Efeogbu says Governor Soludo had fallen out with his son, Ozonna, and had allegedly disowned him. Photos: Ozonna/Chukwuma Soludo.
Source: Instagram

Blogger admits story was fabricated

Ofoegbu, who owns Igbo Times Magazine and INews, was accused of publishing claims that Governor Soludo had fallen out with his son, Ozonna, and had allegedly disowned him.

Before his court appearance, the blogger publicly apologised to the governor and admitted the reports were completely false.

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According to him, he published the stories to generate online traffic, increase audience engagement and make financial gains.

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He also accepted full responsibility for the publications, saying no amount of money or internet popularity was worth damaging another person's reputation.

Court case continues

The Anambra State Government confirmed the arraignment in a post on its official X page.

Ofoegbu pleaded for forgiveness from Governor Soludo, his family and the public, expressing regret over the embarrassment and reputational damage his publications may have caused.

Watch the X video of the blogger's arraignment here:

Reactions trail blogger's arraignment over allegations against Gov Soludo

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@9jaLovebird stated:

"Look at the "Magistrate court." Anambra no get shame. Tomorrow dem go open mouth to insult the people of Ebonyi"

@EmekaNw71110140 noted:

"Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, where is the Dubai-Taiwan that you promised to Anambrarians?"

Gov Chukwuma Soludo, his son Ozonna, blogger, Anambra
Ozonna Soludo is the controversial son of Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo. Photos: Ozonna/Chukwuma Soludo.
Source: Instagram

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ozonna, the son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, caused a stir on social media after debuting a new hairstyle.

Read also

Peller shares painful observation about DJ Chicken as he was being sent to Kirikiri prison

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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Nigerian Celebrity GistsAnambra StateCharles SoludoInstagram
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