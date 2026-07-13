Canadian immigration authorities issued a public warning detailing the key red flags of spousal visa fraud

Officials stated that legal sponsors remain financially liable for their partners for three years even if a relationship fails

The government implemented strict protections allowing abused foreign nationals to leave partners without losing residency status

Canada has issued a fresh warning regarding immigration marriage fraud, outlining critical warning signs and severe legal consequences for individuals attempting to exploit the country's spousal sponsorship programme.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) cautioned citizens and permanent residents to exercise extreme vigilance when considering marriage to a foreign national.

Entering into a spousal sponsorship creates a binding three-year financial obligation with the government. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The official directive highlights key red flags, including partners who press for a rapid marriage, individuals who have been in numerous previous relationships, or those who remain highly secretive about their personal backgrounds.

Immigration officials employ rigorous screening protocols, document assessments, and detailed interviews to detect what are classified as relationships of convenience.

Individuals who participate in fraudulent marriages solely to secure immigration status face criminal charges, visa refusals, and potential five-year travel bans from Canada.

Furthermore, legitimate sponsors are reminded that they enter into a legally binding contract requiring them to financially support their spouse for three years, a debt that persists even if the relationship dissolves.

What specific warning signs should sponsors watch?

The federal government advises potential sponsors to think carefully before initiating the application process, particularly if the relationship is very new. The specific behavioural red flags identified by immigration authorities include:

The couple has only just met or has a very short courtship history. The foreign national insists on getting married quickly without an extended engagement. The individual has a history of entering into multiple marriages or common-law partnerships. The partner refuses to share substantial details regarding their family history and personal background.

Foreign applicants who enter into false marriages face a potential five-year ban from entering Canada. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How does the law protect vulnerable applicants?

While the government continues to crack down on fraudulent arrangements, specific protections remain firmly in place for foreign nationals who find themselves in genuine but abusive relationships.

The state emphasises that sponsored individuals are not legally required to remain in an abusive household simply to protect their residency status.

Permanent residents who experience abuse from their Canadian partners retain their full right to seek immediate assistance and can live separately without losing their legal status in the country.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Legit.ng also reported that Canada rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada would face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures showed a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng