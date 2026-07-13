Canada Releases 4 Important Things to Know About Spousal Sponsorship
- Canadian immigration authorities issued a public warning detailing the key red flags of spousal visa fraud
- Officials stated that legal sponsors remain financially liable for their partners for three years even if a relationship fails
- The government implemented strict protections allowing abused foreign nationals to leave partners without losing residency status
Canada has issued a fresh warning regarding immigration marriage fraud, outlining critical warning signs and severe legal consequences for individuals attempting to exploit the country's spousal sponsorship programme.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) cautioned citizens and permanent residents to exercise extreme vigilance when considering marriage to a foreign national.
The official directive highlights key red flags, including partners who press for a rapid marriage, individuals who have been in numerous previous relationships, or those who remain highly secretive about their personal backgrounds.
Immigration officials employ rigorous screening protocols, document assessments, and detailed interviews to detect what are classified as relationships of convenience.
Individuals who participate in fraudulent marriages solely to secure immigration status face criminal charges, visa refusals, and potential five-year travel bans from Canada.
Furthermore, legitimate sponsors are reminded that they enter into a legally binding contract requiring them to financially support their spouse for three years, a debt that persists even if the relationship dissolves.
What specific warning signs should sponsors watch?
The federal government advises potential sponsors to think carefully before initiating the application process, particularly if the relationship is very new. The specific behavioural red flags identified by immigration authorities include:
- The couple has only just met or has a very short courtship history.
- The foreign national insists on getting married quickly without an extended engagement.
- The individual has a history of entering into multiple marriages or common-law partnerships.
- The partner refuses to share substantial details regarding their family history and personal background.
How does the law protect vulnerable applicants?
While the government continues to crack down on fraudulent arrangements, specific protections remain firmly in place for foreign nationals who find themselves in genuine but abusive relationships.
The state emphasises that sponsored individuals are not legally required to remain in an abusive household simply to protect their residency status.
Permanent residents who experience abuse from their Canadian partners retain their full right to seek immediate assistance and can live separately without losing their legal status in the country.
Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule
Legit.ng also reported that Canada rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.
The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.
Canada releases new immigration timeline
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada would face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
The June 2026 figures showed a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng