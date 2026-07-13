Canada's immigration authority IRCC published a warning, listing four red flags that could signal marriage fraud

The agency urged anyone considering sponsoring a spouse for Canadian residency to think carefully before proceeding with the relationship

The post drew widespread attention online, with many users questioning whether governments should weigh in on matters of the heart

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a public warning urging people to be cautious before marrying someone they intend to sponsor for residency in the country.

The verified government account posted the advisory on X on 12 July 2026, directing it at anyone considering the spousal sponsorship route into Canada.

Canada lists fresh warning to foreigners planning to sponsor their spouse. Photo credit: Mark Carney

Source: UGC

IRCC's 4 warning signs of marriage fraud

The post listed four specific warning signs that IRCC said should prompt serious reflection before going ahead with a marriage and subsequent immigration application.

The post read:

"Marriage fraud: Watch for these red flags

Think carefully before marrying someone and sponsoring them to come to Canada, especially if:

🚩 you’ve just met

🚩 the person wants to get married quickly

🚩 the person has been married or in a common-law relationship many times before

🚩 the person hasn’t shared much information about their background or family."

Reactions as Canada talks about spouse sponsorship

The post attracted over 159,000 views and sparked a lively debate about the boundaries between government advice and personal affairs. Some of the comments are below:

@Oga_Sage said:

"I understand you trying to protect your citizens, but you can gatekeep love; it's a matter of the heart, please."

@SperoInDeo said:

"Imagine the level to which a society has fallen when it needs the govt to say this."

@SeanVancouver said:

"IRCC once again advising of closing the barn doors after the horses have left. Canada became brutally easy to game residency."

See the original IRCC post that sparked the conversation below:

Canada unveils websites to find jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada has published a list of websites to help unemployed people find jobs with companies looking to hire workers across different industries.

Details on the website show that more than 2,000 job vacancies are posted every day, giving job seekers many opportunities to apply.

Source: Legit.ng