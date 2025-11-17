VDM reacted to Nigeria’s recent loss after the Super Eagles failed to win their match against DR Congo

In his video, he criticised the national team and the coach, and he also shared his thoughts on some of the players

Fans agreed with him and added their own observations about the match while praising the DR Congo team

Social media’s self-acclaimed police, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the final match the Super Eagles played against DR Congo.

The team had faced DR Congo in an intense encounter, but the Super Eagles eventually lost during the penalty shoot-out.

Fans react to VDM's video about Super Eagles and Kingsley Nwabali. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@nwabail

Source: Instagram

Reacting, VDM criticised the team and noted that many of the players usually perform well for their clubs, yet struggle whenever they represent the country.

He added that players from other nations also play for clubs abroad, but still give their best when called up to represent their countries.

According to him, this has not been the case with Nigeria’s men’s football team. He further stated that the team had not shown real improvement since 1974, almost half a century ago.

VDM shares more about the Super Eagles

In his video, the controversial TikToker, who has been vocal about national issues, said he knew the Super Eagles would not win.

VDM speaks about Super Eagles's performance. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He gave a shout-out to the team’s goalkeeper, Kingsley Nwabali, noting that he tried to rescue the team several times, yet the team still fell short.

VDM stated that the players lacked the fighting spirit and passion needed to win the match against DR Congo.

He also added that the coach contributed to the team’s problems by substituting Victor Osimhen, the squad’s main striker.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist. Many agreed with him as they compared the Super Eagles’ performance with other teams. They criticised the players and shared what they felt should have been done better. Here are the comments below:

@sirmonday_16 said:

"We don jabo na it's well, Without Victor dem no fit win match."

@boga_vanbright commented:

"I give CONGO credit, those boys ball mehn . I really understand them Nigeria just spoil my 50k ticket, only them remain. I can’t just sleep right now."

@akinolawale1 stated:

"E touch everybody."

@leomicky1 shared:

"Let be honest to ourselves Congo deserve this win."

@nigeriastory said:

"E pain us oo."

@ daveplayblogger shared:

"No Osimhen, No Super Eagles, kudos to Nwabali though."

@oguduclifford reacted:

"Super eagles sold this match, nothing anybody wan tell me…. They sold it I swear."

VDM flaunts mystery fair lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared some stunning photos with a fair-complexioned lady on his Instagram page. The two were standing at a compromising position while looking at each other. However, the activist didn't show the lady's face.

In the caption, he told followers not to worry about her identity, but simply know that "it was sweet". The post left many fans heartbroken, with several tagging Jojo of Lele in the comments. She later reacted to their remarks.

Source: Legit.ng