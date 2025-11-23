Jay Jay Okocha has lamented the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The three-time African champions will miss out on another edition of the global showpiece, leaving fans devastated

Okocha stated that the issue is not about talent, as he highlighted what the team must do to achieve success in the near future

Football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has expressed disappointment that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian national football team will miss out on the global showpiece for a second consecutive time, having failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Recall that the three-time African champions went head-to-head with Ghana in the final phase of the qualifiers four years ago.

Jay Jay Okocha is not impressed that Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

They had played a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, but a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja saw the Black Stars progress via the away goal rule.

It was a similar scenario after the team started the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on a poor note, with South Africa picking the automatic ticket from the CAF qualification Group C.

The Super Eagles managed to reach the playoffs, beating Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final before losing via penalties to DR Congo.

The situation has left Okocha unimpressed as the former national team captain discussed what the star-studded team must do to reach its full potential, per BBC.

According to 'Jay-Jay', the major issue is not talent, but the inability to maintain focus and high-level performances across all matches.

Okocha told RG:

"Nigeria's run in the World Cup qualifiers was a rollercoaster, but we would have loved to see Nigeria qualify with ease.

"We all know football is not an easy game, and what I think they should improve on is to be more consistent. They need to stick to winning with top performance in every game."

Okocha calls for structural reform

The former Bolton Wanderers' captain further disclosed that the solution to Nigeria’s football woes does not lie solely with the players or the coach, but with the establishment of a robust and sustainable football structure. He added:

"You have to prepare off the pitch before you get on the pitch."

The Nigerian football legend warned that relying on short-term fixes and temporary strategies will never yield lasting success, per ESPN.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

He urged the officials of the NFF and football stakeholders to focus on long-term goals and proper youth development to restore the Super Eagles to their former glory.

Eric Chelle shifts attention to AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has shifted attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for December 21 to January 18, 2026.

The NFF source disclosed that the tactician has already compiled the list of players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and has been given the mandate of reaching the final. He said:

