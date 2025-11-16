DR Congo stunned Nigeria 4–3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final on Sunday night, November 13

The Super Eagles have now officially missed a second consecutive Mundial after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar

Victor Osimhen’s absence on the field once again exposed the lapses in the current squad

Democratic Republic of Congo upset Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup inter-continental playoff on Sunday evening, November 16.

Leopards captain Chancel Mbemba scored the decisive spot-kick after goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu saved Semi Ajayi’s attempt in the sixth round.

Nigeria will miss their second consecutive FIFA World Cup after failing to overcome a resilient DR Congo side.

Super Eagles will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-3 to DR Congo in the playoff final. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 3rd minute through Frank Onyeka, before Meschack Elia equalised in the 32nd minute.

Osimhen's absence felt

Victor Osimhen sustained a knock in the 46th minute, forcing coach Eric Chelle to replace him with Akor Adams.

Following his withdrawal, the Super Eagles struggled in attack, lacking the spark needed to challenge DR Congo effectively.

Substitutes Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare failed to find the back of the net, and the match eventually went into extra time and penalties.

The game highlighted that the current Super Eagles team is heavily dependent on Victor Osimhen’s presence and influence on the pitch.

Nigeria had already failed to win any of their first four matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a run that contributed to the dismissal of Jose Peseiro and the resignation of Finidi George following a dispute with Osimhen.

Eric Chelle should consider himself fortunate to have the Galatasaray forward available for his squad. Osimhen had scored three goals against Rwanda (home and away) and a hat trick against Benin Republic in the final qualifying match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Another match Nigeria struggled without Osimhen was the game against South Africa, were the Super Eagles were held in a 1-1 draw.

It is clear that Nigeria cannot thrive without Osimhen, and the sooner the Nigeria Football Federation acknowledges this, the better for the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen has carried the hopes of the nation since his U17 days, and unfortunately, the 26-year-old will miss another World Cup at the peak of his career.

As Nigeria’s second all-time top scorer, participation in next year’s Mundial would have further elevated his profile for both country and club.

The former Napoli forward would be 30 years old by the next World Cup in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

