The football administrator has demanded punishment for the Nigerian national team after Coach Eric Chelle sparked a row with DR Congo officials

The Super Eagles coach charged at the opposition's technical area during the penalty shootout of the African playoffs

South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has urged FIFA and CAF to discipline Nigeria following their actions in the final of the African playoffs against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles failed to protect their early lead as the Leopards restored parity and went on to win via penalty shootout, securing a place in the inter-continental playoffs.

During the shootout, coach Eric Chelle was spotted raging at the opposition's technical area, as the video has since gone viral on social media.

The Super Eagles coach appeared to have confronted a member of the DR Congo bench, claiming he was performing voodoo while the spot-kicks were ongoing.

Chelle admitted that he was overwhelmed by emotions during the intense penalty shootout, stating that he was disappointed by the elimination of his team.

The Franco-Malian tactician wrote on X:

"Football is all about emotions. After the match, I reacted hotly to an altercation with a member of the DRC staff trying to come into my technical area.

"I have never wanted to target the Congolese people or their staff, which I respect. Disappointed in our elimination, but proud of my players.

"Congratulations Congo which was the best. Their audience showed great fervour, just like ours. Moving forward together for what’s next.”

Chelle also apologised to the DR Congo technical staff after Nigeria endured a chaotic night after Victor Osimhen's half-time disappearance, per All Nigeria Soccer.

However, South Africa's sports minister was unimpressed with the tactician's comments, insisting that Nigeria must be punished.

McKenzie stated that the coach's actions are capable of bringing the game into disrepute, saying it is totally unacceptable.

He wrote on X:

"This is totally unacceptable behaviour, we will be looking very closely at this matter, this type of behaviour brings the game in disrepute. Nigeria should be punished for this unbecoming behaviour. This is football not UFC."

Recall that the minister had been a vocal critic of the Super Eagles, especially after Bafana Bafana were stripped of three points in the World Cup qualifiers.

Although South Africa eventually picked the sole ticket from the CAF qualification Group C, McKenzie had openly stated that he did not want Nigeria to appear at the World Cup.

During an interview shared by journalist Robert Marawa, he stated:

“I want to make it very clear: I wish for them not to qualify. I just want to make that one clear. They tried… I knew what they did behind the scenes.

"I want them to lose. Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Another African country must go."

Eric Chelle risks punishment

