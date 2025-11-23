Mikel Obi is unimpressed after Eric Chelle claimed that the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo due to voodoo

The Nigerian national team will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having failed to qualify via the playoffs

After a 4-1 win over Gabon in the semi-final, the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo after an intense penalty shootout

A former Nigerian international, Mikel Obi, has berated Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who claimed voodoo was responsible for their loss to DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs.

The three-time African champions saw their World Cup qualification hopes dashed after losing to the Leopards in the final of the African playoff.

Nigeria failed to protect their lead as DR Congo drew level and then forced the high-profile fixture to be decided by spot-kicks, per BBC.

Mikel Obi is not impressed with Eric Chelle over voodoo comments. Photo: Pakawich Damrongkiattisak.

Source: Getty Images

Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi all failed to convert from the spot as the Leopards won 4-3, booking their place in the intercontinental playoff.

Chelle had an altercation with the opposition's technical area during the penalty shootout, and after the game, the tactician lamented that DR Congo resorted to voodoo.

"DR Congo guys were doing maraboutage. During all of the penalties, the players of Congo were doing some voodoo."

He later apologised in a statement posted on social media per NY Times:

"Football is all about emotions. After the match, I reacted in the heat of the moment because of an altercation with a member of the DR Congo staff who was trying to come into my technical area.

"I never meant to target the Congolese people or their staff, whom I respect. I am disappointed that we have been eliminated, but proud of my players.

"Congratulations to Congo, who were the better team. Their fans showed great enthusiasm, as did ours."

Meanwhile, Mikel Obi has branded the voodoo remarks by Chelle as 'ridiculous', blaming the team for poor preparation. The former Chelsea star said:

"If voodoo works in football, do you know how many World Cups Africa would have had? What a ridiculous excuse. I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw the comment.

"The Super Eagles lost because they chose the wrong time to fight for their bonuses and allowances. That’s not when you do that."

The former Super Eagles captain also blasted officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, accusing them of failing to create a suitable environment for the team. He added:

"This will continue to happen because we have the wrong people in charge of our football. Even if you resolve the money issues before the match, the damage is already done to the players’ mentality."

Eric Chelle has failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA, CAF told to punish Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, urged FIFA and CAF to discipline Nigeria following the coach's actions in the final of the African play-offs against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles failed to protect their early lead as the Leopards restored parity and went on to win via penalty shootout, securing a place in the inter-continental play-offs.

