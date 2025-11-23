Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has denied reports calling for the sack of NFF president Ibrahim Gusau

Nigeria failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive edition after their 4-3 loss to DR Congo in the play-off final

Nigerians have been calling for sanctions of the players, coaches and the current NFF board led by Ibrahim Gusau

Rasheedat Ajibade has distanced herself from reports suggesting the sack of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president following the Super Eagles' inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain player led the Super Falcons to win their tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) under the current NFF board.

Super Falcons win their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after beating Morocco 3-2 in the final. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

The 25-year-old emerged as the Player of the Tournament at the 2024 WAFCON, guiding the nation to a 3-2 victory over Morocco during the final in Rabat, Morocco, last July, per CAF.

Following their triumph, President Bola Tinubu doled out the sum of $100,000 to each of the players and $50,000 to the backroom staff. Each players were rewarded with a three-bedroom apartment and given national honours.

Ajibade labels report on Gusau, Pinnick fake

Former FC Robo star Rasheedat Ajibade said she never granted any interview on the Super Eagles missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Victor Osimhen is yet to feature in a FIFA Men’s Senior World Cup since breaking into the Super Eagles. Photo by: MB Media.

In a post on X, the Atletico Madrid star urged the public to disregard any publication calling for the resignation of Ibrahim Gusau, NFF president and blaming the immediate past NFF president, Amaju Pinnick. She said:

"ATTENTION. This article is completely FAKE and FALSE. I was not interviewed, and the claims are baseless.

"I urge the public to disregard this misinformation and demand that this post be taken down immediately."

The Super Eagles failed to beat DR Congo in the World Cup play-off final in Morocco on November 16, which resulted in Nigeria's inability to qualify for the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March.

The Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw in the regulation time with Frank Onyeka scoring for Nigeria, while Victor Osimhen suffered an injury which prevented him from playing the second half, per BBC.

Following the result, the three-time AFCON winners will shift attention to the 2025 Africa Nations Cup in Morocco.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian internationals have voiced their disappointment over the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup.

Former captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha stressed that the solution to Nigeria’s football woes does not lie solely with the players or the coach, but with the establishment of a robust and sustainable football structure.

The Nigerian football legend warned that relying on short-term fixes and temporary strategies will never yield lasting success.

NFF apologise for missing World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The leadership of the NFF has sent a personal apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup.

