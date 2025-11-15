Gabon star Mario Lemina has thrown his weight behind Victor Osimhen and the Super Eagles after Nigeria’s 4-1 extra-time win over the Panthers

Lemina, who is Osimhen's teammate at Galatasaray, exchanged heartfelt messages with the Nigerian international after the tense World Cup playoff semi-final.

The Gabon midfielder has promised to support Nigeria from the stands as they battle DR Congo in the final of the World Cup playoffs

Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina has thrown his support behind Super Eagles talisman and striker Victor Osimhen as Nigeria prepares to face DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs final on Sunday, November 16.

Lemina, who is Osimhen's teammate at Galatasaray, was Gabon’s standout player in their loss to Nigeria, scoring his country’s late equaliser, that sent the game to extra time.

Gabon's Mario Lemina looks sad after Nigeria eliminated the Panthers in World Cup playoff (L), Victor Osimhen takes off his mask to celebrate a goal for Nigeria against Gabon. Photo: Lemina/Osimhen IG

Although the Super Eagles ultimately progressed to the final following a 4-1 win after extra time, Lemina’s latest social media action has drawn admiration from football fans in Nigeria.

Mario Lemina sends message to Victor Osimhen

Shortly after Nigeria’s win against Gabon, Victor Osimhen, who scored a brace in the encounter, took to his Instagram story to pay respect to Lemina.

The striker wrote: “I love you brother,” sharing a picture of himself and Lemina in action during the World Cup playoff match.

In response to Osimhen’s message, Lemina praised Osimhen’s impact in the game and affirmed his support for the Super Eagles ahead of the final against DR Congo.

Lemina replied to Osimhen on his IG story: "Congratulations! One of us, you or me, would have been upset after the match, and this time it was me. With all my respect and love, brother, I’ll be watching and supporting you from the stands."

The midfielder also sent a message to Gabon fans.

Nigeria will face DR Congo in final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leopard of DR Congo on Sunday, November 16, at 8 PM (Nigeria time), in the final of the World Cup playoff in Africa.

Ahead of the game, eight key players, including star striker Victor Osimhen and defensive pillar Calvin Bassey, are on the verge of bagging a suspension that could shape Nigeria’s journey toward the 2026 World Cup.

Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria against Gabon. Photo: Victor Osimhen/Instagram

The winner of the Nigeria vs DR Congo will secure Africa’s sole ticket in the Intercontinental playoffs scheduled to hold in March 2026.

All participants at the tournament will be fighting for the final two spots in the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Watch all four of Nigeria's goals against Gabon in the video below

Chelle laments before Nigeria vs DR Congo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently sent a message to Nigeria and DR Congo, the two finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Africa.

The African football governing body confirmed in an official statement that Nigeria and DR Congo will clash in the final of the World Cup playoffs.

The match will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, the same stadium where Nigeria thrashed Gabon.

