Regina Daniels and Tiwa Savage's meeting amid the actress' marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko has become a heated topic online

After the actress shared that she visited the singer for counsel, some netizens commented on the duo's perspectives with regard to marriage

Some netizens brought up Tiwa Savage's past comment about not minding being a second wife amid her link-up with Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage's rare link-up has generated buzz on social media.

Recall that on Saturday, November 16, Regina broke the net after she shared a heartwarming video from her visit to Tiwa. She, however, ignited reactions after she shared details behind their meeting.

“Had an enlightening conversation with a true icon today @tiwasavage. One thing I’ll always stand by is this: I only take counsel from those who have walked a path similar to mine,” Regina wrote in part.

Nigerians share opinion about Tiwa Savage, Regina Daniels

Reacting to Regina's post, some netizens pointed out Tiwa and Regina's different status and pursuit with regard to marriage, as they questioned who was advising whom between the duo.

Others brought up Tiwa's comment about marriage.

Recall that the mother of one made headlines some weeks back after she shared that she was at a point in her life where her eligible suitors were either in their 50s or married.

Tiwa stated that her current reality has made her open to being a second wife, which she later addressed.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's meeting with Regina Daniels. Read them below:

Ossai Success wrote:

"Reginal Daniels doesn’t need Tiwa Savage advice at the moment. The only advice Tiwa Savage will be giving Reginal Daniels is the advice of her leaving the marriage. She need advice from married couples whose marriage has lasted for over 30 years and not Tiwa Savage . Tiwa Savage is close to her female folks that seems to have falling out with their husbands— Ani Idibia (2baba), Ragina Daniels (Ned Nwoko). I am really disappointed."

eastop5 said:

"Tiwa Savage is looking for husband, Regina Daniels is running away from husband. Who will advise who?"

okmedics reacted:

"Regina Daniels is receiving counsel from Tiwa, who is willing to be a second, third or more wife to any available man. Ned Nwoko should consider Tiwa Savage."

frizzyjagz_ said:

"People are so daft man it hurts. Tiwa Savage is an experienced single mother, Regina Daniels just became a single mother, but in your little mind she is going to collect marriage advice?"

shegedeyforyou said:

"Tiwa Savage and Regina Daniels have one thing in common, but no be my mouth una go hear am first."

Tiwa Savage posts video of her man

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage told her fans about the man she shared her bed with.

She posted a video of her son, Jamil, who was busy with his phone beside her on the bed. Some fans were disappointed as they expected to see the video of a grown man.

