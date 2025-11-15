Regina Daniels Ignores Ned Nwoko’s Substance Abuse, Visits Tiwa Savage, Shares Cryptic Caption
- Regina Daniels has shared a video and pictures from her visit to Tiwa Savage amid Ned Nwoko’s new allegation
- In the post, she called Tiwa Savage a new name and appreciated her for the gift and the advice she gave her
- Fans reacted to the post, noting their observations about what she wrote while also gushing over her beauty
Regina Daniels has shared a post amid the reaction from her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, to the hospital that allegedly conducted a test on the actress.
Ned Nwoko shared a statement from his team regarding the viral media report about his estranged wife. He expressed concern about the actress going to a rehabilitation center and added that there is another report worse than the one circulating.
In her post, Regina stated that she only takes advice from people who have gone through similar experiences. She also mentioned having an enlightening conversation with Tiwa Savage, whose wisdom, according to Regina, lifted her spirit.
Tiwa Savage gives Regina Daniels money
In her post, Regina Daniels revealed that Tiwa Savage, who ventured into acting a few months ago, gave her dollars.
The mother of two noted that she has always been the giver, but Tiwa told her it was her turn to receive something. Regina said the gift put the brightest smile on her face.
Appreciating Tiwa Savage, Regina called her sweet names like "mamito" and "icon."
She also mentioned giving Tiwa the kiss she received from her mana, tagging Mercy Johnson.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post
Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about singer Tiwa Savage. Many praised her for moving on and trying to bounce back again. They encouraged her while gushing on her post. Here are comments below:
@africanqueenpm commented:
"I can feeel the Freedom . That’s all every woman wants. Why must we be oppressed really. This is beautiful."
@sommykeshi shared:
"You have done enough for the ungrateful now it’s your turn."
@officialbblessingceo shared:
"Them go soon add tiwa to the drug supplies. Enjoy yourself and go break boundaries.. Alll the best."
@eallovee001 shared:
"We love you Gina, sending you kisses and hugs from Freetown Sierra Leone."
@chuks_anderson1 said:
"I no come know who I dey support between you and Ned again, Una 2 just Dey confuse me."
@bossbaby_kidd stated:
"Type shixx ooo, but please take it easy on yourself you don lean finish also if the drug thing is true please try to get help and stay healthy."
Tiwa Savage posts video of her man
Legit.ng earlier reported that Savage told her fans about the man she shares her bed with.
She posted a video of her son Jamil who was busy with his phone beside her on the bed. Some fans were disappointed as they expected to see the video of a grown man. However, they gushed over her video and shared how the mother and son have been bounding since her marriage crashed.
“Not all old men are babies”: Regina Daniels hints at marrying an older man again despite current turmoil
