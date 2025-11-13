A Nigerian man has reacted to the permanent voters' card belonging to Regina Daniels after it was posted by her husband

According to the voters card, Regina Daniels was born on October 10 , 1998 , indicating she is now 27

The man said Ned Nwoko foresaw the present problem and kept meticulous evidence of Regina's age

The troubled waters in Regina Daniels' marriage just got messier after her husband released evidence of her real age.

Nigerians on social media have latched on the evidence shared by Senator Ned Nwoko who insisted the actress was never a minor at the time of their marriage.

Ned Nwoko posted Regina Daniels' voter's card. Photo credit: X/the_Lawrenz and Ned Nwoko.

Ned had shared images of Regina's permanent voters card which had her real age on it.

He insisted that the actress was born in 1998 and this has sparked reactions in public space.

One reaction posted by influencer @the_Lawrenz said the senator was wise to have kept evidence of Regina's age.

He said Ned must have foresaw the current drama and sort to protect himself by keeping copies of Regina's PVC.

He said:

"Pa Ned keeping evidence of Regina’s alleged age from time immemorial. He foresaw this current drama."

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko has clarified that he was the one who asked Regina to state her age when they first met.

His words:

"For clarity, during my first meeting with Regina, I asked her age, and she told me she was 21 years old. I further asked if she had any document to support this, and she presented her inec voter’s card, which clearly shows that she was born on October 10th, 1998. I informed her that I would keep this document in my possession, and I have done so since that day. I have also seen a BBC interview Her mom granted after our marriage regarding her age."

Nigerians are reacting to the PVC posted by Ned Nwoko. Photo credit: X/Ned Nwoko and Instagram/Regina Daniels.

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's post about Regina

@mirachgold said:

"Guyyyyyy Imagine how much evidence he’ll have in store!He’ll just be dishing it out as the need arises."

@leko_shoba said:

"They want whyne Ned Nwoko but he's always two steps aheadI wonder what the feminist that said he married underage will say now."

@MMMXXV0 said:

"Now I understand why he's a billionaire... People are not billionaires by luck. Actions and preparations."

@kelvin_akproko said:

"Before you strike at a king, make sure you don't miss - for he will never forgive a failed blow."

@AdedoyinDamila9 said:

"This cements his legacy as an astute lawyer. An ordinary individual might have been swayed by the order of the day that time and forgot to do his primary assignment. Ned was painstaking in ticking the vital box. Exposure also played a part in this."

Man says Ned is a good husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has defended Senator Ned Nwoko, insisting that the politician is a very loving husband.

According to the man, it is clear to him that Senator Nwoko has gone through a lot in the hands of his wife.

He noted that the Senator wanted to help Regina but it is as if she does not want to be helped because the issue has escalated.

