The internet buzzed lately as the acclaimed singer Tiwa Savage disclosed her regular nighttime companion

The Afrobeats queen and single mother was seen in her nightly unwinding routine when she made the disclosure

Sharing a heartwarming video of her son Jamal peacefully dozing next to her while engrossed in his phone, Tiwa made her point

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwatope Omolara Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, sent shockwaves over the internet as she revealed her bed partner.

The Afrobeats queen and single mother of one took to the internet to show the world what she puts up with every night.

Tiwa Savage announces the man she shares her bed with

Sharing a cute video of her son Jamal playing on his phone while lying beside her, she revealed that he was the only one who spends the night on her bed.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“The man I share my bed with @officialjamilbalogun”

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's update

vee_9inee:

"Why Balogun de him name."

oreoluwa.101:

I see Balogun is someone thinking what I’m thinking?

drugzlurd:

"What of the one that gave her doggy the other time."

ba.rry123:

"If na you dey expect one big grown a$$ man with biG blokos give me hi5."

kc_daloner7:

"You done start again. No body ask you done the show small time the real person video go leak again. Any ways what do i know."

beulahcharles00:

"I already know I’ll be an obsessed mom, I already know because omoooo, I’ll want my kids close to me all the time. I can’t even wait."

iam_daniella461:

"haha, i just laugh, that is the media but outside the media is a young boy wey dwy service her."

Tiwa Savage shows off diamonds in her teeth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer took over Asake's stage for a while at his London O2 concert.

Tiwa showed up for the show in a silver/metallic short romper with a plunging neckline, metallic boots and silver accessories.

She had a moment backstage with Asake and also showed off her customised diamond teeth accessory.

Source: Legit.ng