A Catholic priest has appreciated Naval Officer Ahmad Yerima, whose confrontation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is trending on social media

The reverend father hailed the officer for his boldness and courage in standing his ground despite how tense the situation was

The priest also highlighted the positive implication of what the officer did in front of the minister

Father Emmanuel Ehioma, a Nigerian Catholic priest known on Facebook as Fada Mentor Ehioma, has praised Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer who stood up to the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike on Tuesday.

The priest appreciated the naval officer for his bold and courageous display.

A Catholic priest praises naval officer Yerima for his conduct. Photo Credit: Fada Mentor Ehioma

Source: Facebook

According to the priest, Yerima's display has given people hope and belief that Nigeria still has noble people willing to uphold civility despite the cravings of the reckless few.

Father Ehioma's Facebook post read:

"THANK YOU SO MUCH OFFICER A.M. YERIMA for your Courage and Boldness to stand your ground.

"You see that little episode eeh, it has given a lot of people HOPE, a Belief that we still have noble people who are willing to enthrone civility against the cravings of the reckless few rich ones.

"Thank you so much YERI Nwamama."

A Catholic priest has hailed the naval officer who stood up to Wike. Photo Credit: Fada Mentor Ehioma

Source: Facebook

Naval Officer Yerima: Priest's comment elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the priest's post below:

Mimi Chinonye said:

"I am talking and a police officer is talking, a regular Officer that one sweet me, Am sorry sir am following Orders en think say naa Fubara, One with God is Majority, Despite the Crowd the Army may believes on his Profession, Obey before Complain."

Chidozie Emejulu said:

"How many of you notice when that police man push the soldier Guy ... Wike by himself calm am down bcos he knew the Law that governs Military they no they give account for bullet but police they give account for bullet."

Shupel Shupel said:

"Do you know what order means to the army men? Last other. Imagine order came to them saying fire, all those DSS go collect wotowoto."

Chris Nwaefulu said:

"When he said, “I’m not a fóòl,sir” over and over, I had goosebumps, and I know Wike did too. In a country where bæd politicians think citizens are fóòls because they abúsê so much power without consequences, that statement came across as a blow—a fresh, unexpected blow. And guess what? He wasn’t just speaking for himself, nor was he addressing only Wike; he was speaking for us all, reminding bæd politicians that we see what they are doing—but we are no fóòls.

"My heart is full from watching that video.

"God bless Officer A.M. Yerima, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. A better Nigeria is possible...."

Mimi Nonyerem said:

"You are my junior, you shouldn't be talking when am talking.

"An army officer is talking and ordinary police man is talking.

"Chim ne le."

Victor Atuegbu said:

"AM Yerima, got the carriage, charisma and boldness. Very rare breed. Keep it up, the future awaits you."

Barrister says navy officer not a hero

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Barrister Firsts Baba Isa had explained why the viral navy officer is not a hero.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wike was blocked by soldiers from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa, Abuja, and he had a confrontation with a navy officer named Yerima during the incident.

While many Nigerians are hailing the military officer as a hero for how he conducted himself, Barrister Isa thinks otherwise.

Source: Legit.ng