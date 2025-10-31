A Nigerian man has pointed out his observation after seeing the studio where Wizkid's son, Boluwatife, recorded the "Champion" sound

In the trending post, he displayed a screenshot clearly showing what he saw in the studio, and it drew massive reactions from netizens

While most people trolled the poster in the comments section, others had different things to say about the post

A Nigerian man has drawn attention to something he noticed in the studio where Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, recorded the track titled Champion.

His observation, shared on X, quickly gained attention and triggered mixed reactions among music lovers and fans of both Wizkid and Davido.

Man reacts as Wizkid's son sings in studio

Days ago, Wizkid's son, Boluwatife Balogun, had shared a video on his Instagram page from his recent studio session.

Reacting to this, a man, identified by the handle @olabisioflag23, took a screenshot of a particular part of the studio session, pointing out two framed pictures hanging on the wall.

The frames displayed album covers belonging to popular Nigerian singer and father of five children, Davido.

His post immediately stirred mixed reactions, with many online users zooming in on the photo to confirm what he had noticed.

While some found his observation funny, others thought it was unnecessary to criticise the young boy’s recording session.

However, the post continued to go viral as people on both sides of Nigeria’s biggest music rivalry joined the conversation.

Wizkid’s supporters brushed off the issue, while Davido’s fans used the tweet as a chance to make fun of their counterparts.

A particular X user claimed that the studio in question belonged to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

That claim further fuelled the playful rivalry, with some people teasing that Wizkid’s son had unknowingly recorded in a space associated with his father’s long-time competitor.

Reactions as man reacts to Wizkid's son in studio

Nigerians reacted massively to the post in the comments section.

Paul said:

"Nah once he go meet davido producer oo he no rate him papa own."

Baddest 30BG said:

"Na Davido hin dey idolize, e know say hin papa na mid."

Frank DOGL said:

"He mama just desperate for money so he push this kid into music. Y'all be ready for noise."

Rave Boy said:

"It simply means the producer he’s working with co produced Davidos timeless album."

Morgan Wallen said:

"I once broke up with a girl because she 30bg how on earth do you not know a producer work with different artists."

Sam Nelson said:

"Probably he produced one music out of timeless album."

Robinhood said:

"The producer worked with davido so what's the fuss about?"

Robin said:

"The same way obo take pay for wizkid first music video and put wizkid in his first private Jet na also the same way he dey pay for bolu first music studio session."

Collins said:

"No carry him papa trouble near am, him get him own life so make him enjoy am, your papa Enemy no be your enemy allow am enjoy."

Nub Nwachukwu reacted:

"Una self ehhh. You won use this one dey give urs happiness. Ahhh Big Wiz said it sha."

Tim's said:

"Omo the kind money wey producer go take before them release this song no go be here o."

Iron Courage said:

"You didn't circle the one with Ckay in it? You wan start wan mumu agenda now with your one way brain."

Morgan said:

"Why you no circle. The Grammy own lol no be your idolo get am be that lol."

See the post below:

