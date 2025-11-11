A video of Toyin Abraham kneeling to greet Olori Sekinat Elegushi at a private event went viral online

The actress shared a cryptic message suggesting that she won’t change for public approval

Her post revived conversations about respect, class dynamics, and how celebrities show reverence in public spaces

Actress Toyin Abraham has subtly responded after facing heavy criticism over the way she greeted Olori Sekinat Elegushi at a recent social gathering.

Toyin had attended Toke Makinwa’s child dedication ceremony, where several high-profile guests were present.

In the now widely shared clip, the actress approached Olori Sekinat, who was seated, and went down on her knees to greet her respectfully. The Queen remained seated throughout the exchange.

Toyin Abraham responds to backlash over the way she greeted Olori Sekinat Elegushi at a private event.

However, what seemed like a normal act of courtesy generated intense online conversations.

Some viewers argued that Toyin’s gesture was unnecessary, while others insisted she simply acted based on Yoruba culture and respect for royalty.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page, Toyin Abraham shared a short message that many believe was aimed at critics.

“I am a rare breed. They’re not supposed to understand me — read that again.”

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@rudebwoypee24:

"Bruh she’s one of the great souls out there care for crew like say na family omo this movie must set records"

@akadazzle1:

"You are destined to play wicked Mother -in-law in 30years because, those last seconds!!"

@klussnuel:

"My 🙌👑 I'm counting on you to guide me in acting 🎬💫 Your movies inspire me daily, and I dream of being your student 🎓 Please, ma, take me under your wing 🙏❤️"

@officialbollypokie:

"That's the caption!!! Your type is rare, your heart is gold, your life is simple. Most confident, most supportive and best ever to be HER!!"

@rmo_mary:

"@toyin_abraham pls always play Tiwa songs now so dat when next u meet her u wont be jenu jenu. Atleast u will be proud will singing it in her presence"

@kyle_ojuka:

"@toyin_abraham ma, you’re such a huge inspiration to me. ❤️ I’ve watched you grow, shine, fall, rise, and still keep pushing and that gives me so much strength. I’ve never been in front of a proper camera before, but I’ve done auditions, monologues, and even lip-sync performances on my phone. Every time I do them, I feel something deep inside of me something that tells me this is what I was created for."

@aypumpincollections:

"The day I will finally meet you and Queen mother ehn...The joy go 3 much oo."

@debbiecute10:

"Oversabi aunty to the world iya oninure"

Toyin Abraham shares a cryptic message amid backlash over a video with Olori Elegushi.

