Afrobeats star Wizkid has finally reacted to his first son, Boluwatife's debut EP, making waves online

Wizkid, in a video, expressed pride in his son when asked about his opinion on Boluwatife's EP

Wizkid was also asked if fans should anticipate a feature between him and his son, stirring reactions from fans

Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has expressed pride in his first son, Boluwatife Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Tife Balogun, over the success of his debut EP.

Recall that Boluwatife, on Tuesday, November 11, officially released his debut music project dubbed Champion’s Arrival.

Boluwatife's debut EP has gained massive streams, with netizens linking his success to his father, Wizkid's legacy in the Nigerian music industry.

At just 14 years old, Wizkid's son has achieved what many established musicians dream of: his debut EP, Champion's Arrival, soared to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria.

Wizkid reacts to son's debut EP.

In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Wizkid, who was present at the New York Knicks game, was questioned about Boluwatife's debut EP.

Smiling, Wizkid said he loved it, as he proudly added that Boluwatife was his son.

"We love it man, he's my kid you know," Wizkid said.

When asked if fans should expect a collaboration between him and his son, Wizkid said, "Come on" as he walked away with his crew.

In related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported on October 28 that Boluwatife and his mother, Shola Ogudu, teased the project by sharing a short video on Instagram.

The video of Wizkid reacting to his son's debut EP is below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's comment about son's EP

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

ade.e2024 said:

"Big up wiz, ur lucky u got to experience this father son proud moment love @ a very young age."

victoryranking7 commented:

"I never thought a time will come where I will see my fellow man and be blushing like a girl who is receiving a gift and compliments, until I start fanning this man right here called BIG WIZ.. I love you fr."

the_alexxito said:

"Proud dad moment."

aweezie47_ reacted:

"Longest conversation wizkid ever had with a fan happened in 3 seconds.. see as baba dey blush, proud dad."

peterjohn430 said:

"Baba de blush."

splendid__0 reacted:

"I love him so much, he was trying so hard not to talk about it his son's new Ep. He is a good business man and he knows that “scarcity brings value so he wants the boy to grow organically so that people won't say it's because of his father's influence”

_carrto_ commented:

"See how baba take style escape questioning."

