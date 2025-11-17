A viral video has emerged showing Nollywood actor Yomi Gold running a goat-selling business in the United States

The actor proudly displayed healthy livestock while encouraging customers to patronise him ahead of Detty December

Nigerians online shared mixed emotions, with many applauding his decision to embrace honest work abroad

Nollywood actor Yomi Gold is trending online after a new video of him surfaced at a livestock farm in the United States.

The viral clip showed the film star advertising goats for sale, leaving many Nigerians surprised.

In the footage, Yomi Gold, who debunked fathering another child, was seen standing among a herd of clean, well-fed goats at what appears to be a US livestock yard.

Yomi Gold was seen in a new video selling goats. Photos: Yomi Gold.

Source: Instagram

With a smile on his face and clear excitement in his voice, he urged prospective customers to come and buy from him.

According to him, Detty December is coming, and he needs to raise extra money for the festive period.

While some Nigerians were taken aback by the actor’s new venture, others saw it as a commendable move.

Many noted that relocating abroad often pushes people to explore jobs outside their previous careers, and Yomi Gold appeared unbothered about public perception.

Watch the video of Yomi Gold selling goats here:

Yomi Gold's goat video fuels conversations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@HouseofPalermo:

"I was waiting for him to mention the price of each goat. Do you have his Instagram account?"

@faveblisx:

"I think his been doing these for a while, not only Goat, but his Mr Goat!!! Egbon is hitting the"

@VRT97:

"This is so lucrative for reasons I can’t say on here but it’s nasty money esp cause he’s Nigerian"

@john322226:

"If he was selling the goats like this in Nigeria they will say he’s now struggling but since it’s abroad, they know he’s doing very good from the business. Working hard is okay but location help you to get the best rewards of your hard work."

@nosafk:

"It is better to sell goats in a country where no one can easily kidnap you than a country where they can kidnap you, create content while calling your family, post it online, and the security agencies turn blind eyes. Meanwhile, he is making a lot of money from the business."

@GideonToba:

"People would think selling goat in USA/Canada means he’s poor. I’m here to tell you goats are expensive here and he’s probably richer than a lot of 8-5s"

@JayRomee_:

"Proper sized animals, you know they're well taken care of and you'll be getting value for your money."

Yomi Gold says he needs money to enjoy this year's Detty December. Photo: Yomi Gold.

Source: Instagram

Yomi Gold's second marriage crashes

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that Yomi Gold announced the end of his second marriage with Meenah.

Yomi, in a lengthy post, said it was a joint decision while stressing that there was no longer love in their relationship.

The actor, who described himself as not being perfect, said his now-ex-wife deserves someone better than him.

