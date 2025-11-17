A young Nigerian man who works at an airport has shared his recent experience with Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan

In a video shared via the X app, he detailed how a heartbreaking incident turned out to yield a positive result for him

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian airport worker recently spoke about his encounter with Vincent Martins Otse, popularly recognised as VeryDarkMan.

What began as a painful moment at his workplace eventually turned into something he considered a blessing, far better than he ever imagined.

Airport worker gets iPhone from VDM

The incident became public after an X user known as general_somto, posted the worker's narration for everyone to see.

In the video, the staff member explained that he had noticed VeryDarkMan dancing at the airport while he was carrying out his duties.

He decided to capture the moment with his phone, but his boss caught him and reacted harshly, smashing his phone and demanding to know why he tried to film the scene.

According to him, the device that was destroyed was an Infinix phone which he was using at the time.

The worker went on to recount how the heartbreaking situation took a positive turn afterwards.

After learning what had happened, VeryDarkMan reached out and sent him a replacement phone, gifting him an iPhone in place of the damaged device.

He referred to this gesture as a sign of unusual favour, and thanked VDM and his 'ratel' gang.

In his words:

"Thanks to the ratel gang. VDM I love you. He was dancing at the airport and I was making a video of him so my boss smashed my phone and asked why I would be making a video. So VDM sent me a phone. iPhone. I was using infinix, the one that was smashed. See grace o. Early morning grace."

Reactions as airport worker speaks about VDM

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Obinique said:

"This is the kind of story Nigerians want to be tapping into. It's not grace. It's a dysfunctional society."

Ohlee_vah said:

"Doing a video got your phone smashed, this video might cost him his job. Why can’t people understand certain shii."

ProshPoro said:

"And VDM will offer him a job. How much then dey pay him for airport. If God wan bless the guy in a bigger way, let the oga sack am."

Son of Man said:

"He lost his job already, them no dey explain darkness to blind man."

IED Ghost said:

"Na you dey fear to “cost your job”.

Rekt Farm said:

"I was waiting to hear it's iPhone 17 but great he knows it's an XR upgraded! But this video fits make you lose your job o."

Negroo reacted:

"Chai, Slave. Na people like una him fit do sha, He say na My Boss. If na phone with important info, how them wan do am now? Make everybody de calm down."

Abah JR said:

"Hope they have sacked him? You were scolded for misconduct and here you are saying total rubbishh because of fake iPhone giving to you in expense of your job. Sha start use do content."

Nwachukwu said:

"There’s too much intimidation and anyhowness in Nigeria, y exactly would ur boss smash ur phone and get away with it."

Klimax added:

"The boss had no right to smash his phone the worst he can do is to cease his phone and tell him to delete that video."

