Popular Nigerian comedian Destalker left netizens in stitches with an incident from his little beginnings

The compere revealed that he was once an undertaker and wanted to become a boss in the business until an ordeal happened

The comic act narrated a burial occasion that took place many years ago in Delta, where he and his guys were asked to dance with a coffin, which turned into a horrible adventure

Popular Nigerian comedian Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, best known as Destalker, recently shared his experience as an undertaker and why he left it for entertainment.

During an interview with TVC, he recounted his early enthusiasm for the job and aspiration to form his own funeral band, but he made the difficult decision to leave after a traumatic incident.

Comedian Destalker recall terrible incident from being an undertaker. Credit: @aderonkebamideleblog, @destalkercomedian

Source: Instagram

Destalker recalled the episode in Delta state where he and his coworkers were dancing with a coffin and were asked to throw and catch it in the air.

Unknown to them, the coffin was made of inferior wood, so as they began throwing the casket, the corpse instantly tore the wooden box into two, and the dead body fell on their shoulder before landing on the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reflecting on the encounter, he admitted how scared he was then, which made him reconsider his career direction.

“It wasn’t funny. That was how I lost interest in the undertaker job.” he said

Watch the video below:

What Basketmouth allegedly did Destalker

It appears there is also high competition in the Nigerian comedy industry as popular comedian Destalker, in a video that once trended on social media addressed it.

Destalker took a bold step to y publicly speak on a heated issue bothering him and veteran comedian Basketmouth. During a chat on The Honest Bunch podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, he shared how some of his senior colleagues hindered his progress.

Destalker queried how a comedian, who has bagged the title of “Best Comedian” for five years, could not get sponsors for his show. He recounted the incident that occurred in 2015 as one of Basketmouth's crew on Flatmate contacted him and revealed he should be available the next day, which he turned down.

Source: Legit.ng