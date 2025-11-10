Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in July 2025, has started generating reactions from some Nigerians

This is as a Nigerian lady, identified as Baby Buhari, disclosed that she dreamt of the former president and narrated her dream on social media

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their views about the development

A Nigerian lady identified as Baby Buhari on social media has claimed to have dreamt of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13, 2025. Her narrative has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians, as someone tried to interpret the dream.

Recall that the former president died in the United Kingdom, where he had gone for a medical check-up. The cause of his death was not mentioned, but he was given a national burial.

His remains were accompanied to Nigeria by Vice President Kashim Shettima and were received by President Bola Tinubu, who followed them from the airport to his final resting place at his home in Daura, Katsina state.

Barely four months after his death, the Baby Buhari claimed she saw the late president putting on "a white shirt, his hair long, his face calm, and he was smiling softly." She added that the late Buhari extended greetings to her in the dream.

Nigerians react to dreaming of Buhari

Below are some of the reactions to the lady's narrative:

Abubakar Dunoma explained the dream:

"1. Long hair is a sign of honour and well-being. In many Islamic dream interpretations, long hair, especially if it looks clean and beautiful, can symbolise blessing, dignity, or abundance. If the deceased person appeared peaceful and happy, it may indicate that they are in a good state in the Hereafter or that Allah has elevated their rank.

"2. If the hair looked messy or unkempt, that could indicate that the person might be in need of du‘ā’ (supplication) or ṣadaqah jārīyah (continuous charity) on their behalf, as the state of the hair might reflect.

"3. Seeing the deceased at all. In Islamic understanding, seeing a deceased person in a dream is often a real vision (since Shayṭān cannot take the form of a known deceased believer in their true form). It can be a message, perhaps to pray for them or give charity in their name."

Abdullahi Yakub wrote:

"I felt naturally in love with you because we both share love for that person who's honest and has true feelings for his nation. We love you, Baba, but Allah loves you more than we do."

AbdulRasheed Kayode Kolawole prayed for him:

"Allahu Arkbaru May Almighty Allah widen his grave and grant him Aljanah Fridiau Amin. There is something about him that I don't know how to explain, like a divine love I have for him, like I remember when he was sick, I pray for him almost every day."

See the full statement here:

