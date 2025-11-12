Veteran actor Baba Gebu has passed on after battling illness for a long time

In a post shared by his younger colleague, Kunle Afod, it was revealed that the actor passed away in November

Fans remembered the late actor for his immense talent as they mourned his unfortunate demise

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has announced the unfortunate passing of veteran actor Prince Oyewole Olowomojuore, better known as Baba Gebu.

In an emotional post on his Instagram page, the movie star expressed his sadness upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

According to him, the actor was a legend, and he passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Kunle Afod prayed that the gentle soul of the legend would rest in peace while sharing some pictures of the deceased.

Yemi Solade, Yemi My Lover, and others mourn

Taking to the comment section of Kunle Afod's post about the late veteran, Yemi Solade prayed for the repose of his soul.

He stated that God would accept his soul and grant him eternal rest. Another actor, Yemi My Lover, was astonished after seeing the post. He exclaimed and prayed that Baba Gebu would rest in peace, also calling him a legend.

Fans react to Kunle Afod's post

Many fans recalled Baba Gebu's great talent and prowess while mourning him. They also prayed for the repose of his soul and lamented the loss of so many veterans and legends in the movie industry over the past few years.

Recall that just a few weeks ago, another veteran actor, Duro Micheal, passed away.

It was reported that he had been battling mental illness even after recovering from a previous condition.

The actor had lost one of his legs but had made significant progress after Nigerians came together to donate funds for his treatment. Many were overjoyed by the news of his recovery and prayed for him after seeing a video in which he promised to return to the screen and asked for movie roles. However, he later lost the battle.

How fans reacted to Kunle Afod's post

Reactions has trailed the tragic post made by the actor, many joined him in mourning the talented star while praying for his family as well. Here are comments below:

@somidotun_africa_dgeneral shared:

"Eeeyaaah RIP Baba Gebu."

@officialkunleadegbite stated:

"hmmm oga ooo rest on legend."

@actor_yemimylover shared:

"Ohhh my God, Rest in peace our legend."

@iam_goodnessusman said:

"Jes! May the lord rest his soul."

@realyemisolade wrote:

"May GOD forgive his shortcomings, accept and rest his soul in eternal bliss. Amen."

@wonderboysolek commented:

"If you remember “Alajopin lo je o eeee, Alajopin lo je o a.. Eni l’oko ko lale sode Alajopin lo je” Rest In Peace Sir.. I grew up watching you."

Charles Granville is dead

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned the tragic demise of veteran filmmaker Charles Granville.

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah, Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness. Charles Granville died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23.

