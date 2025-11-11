Doris Ogala has shared a heartwarming video of herself with Mercy Johnson and Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels

Doris Ogala and Rita Daniels, while gushing about Mercy Johnson, made a reference to a viral claim Angela Okorie made about her

The video comes after Mercy Johnson's active role in the release of Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, from detention

Nollywood actresses Doris Ogala and Rita Daniels heaped praise on their colleague Mercy Johnson following the active role she played in the release of Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, from detention.

In a video Doris shared on Tuesday, November 11, shortly after Sammy's release, the actress, alongside Rita, embraced Mercy, expressing how much they loved her.

They also made a reference to actress Angela Okorie's claim about Mercy, as they referred to the kind of witch they love.

"We love you, anybody wey fight Mercy, fight me, you guys don't know, I will tell you guys what happened later. Let my brother come out first, I will tell you what this person has done. Sebi una say na witch, I like this kind witch," Doris Ogala was heard saying in the video.

"Make the witch begin bite me, na Kogi witch, if na so witches dey be, make she continue, she is a sweet soul, I want to enter the coven, I love this kind of witch," Rita Daniels added.

The video of Doris Ogala with Mercy Johnson and Rita Daniels is below:

Reactions trail the comments about Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

real_magdiamond said:

"Which bestie una don start oooh, both of you fought the same battle and won together that is all that it is Ngwanu bye God bless you and mercy Johnson."

sarahssadave reacted:

"Mercy Johnson congratulations to you all that work hard to fight the battle with ned nwoko, Sowore for president he's the voice of the voiceless, he'll be a great president."

queenfranca_ug wrote:

"I love the witch more than you all @mercyjohnsonokojie thanks for standing up for Gina,my good and beautiful witch."

ndukwu_nwanyinma reacted:

"Make you no go quarrel her tomorrow."

sandiless22 said:

"You actually a good person but my problem with you is when you start talking about people’s secrets that is a very bad behavior please stop."

shugar_gurlie sasid:

"Yes oooo na this kind witch we be for okene thanks to my two queen for repping us."

realtor_richhy wrote:

"Omo I just love anywhere genius love exist ,….. ur solidarity for Regina and her fam is worth emulating,….. you guys are the real OGs."

chinaza5710 said:

"There's this kind of witch that is better than some angels @mercyjohnsonokojie is the kind.. sweet soul from heaven.who get her get person."

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson spoke out in defence of her colleague Regina Daniels amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her and her family.

Mercy expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said,

"This shouldn't just be a movement. Them suppose arrest Epa for wrong use of power."

