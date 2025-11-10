A throwback video of Regina Daniels as a child actor has resurfaced on social media amid her marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko

The old movie clip showed the actress playing the role of a daughter to actress Mercy Johnson and actor Van Vicker

The heartwarming exchange between young Regina and Mercy Johnson triggered an emotional response from many Nigerians

Actress Regina Daniels' marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has continued to gain attention as many Nigerians online picked sides.

Amid the drama, a throwback video of Regina as a child actor recently resurfaced on social media, leaving many Nigerians emotional.

The old video from a movie showed Regina, now a mother of two, playing the role of a daughter to her senior colleague, Mercy Johnson, and actor Van Vicker.

In the throwback video, Mercy sweetly chastised Regina after she demanded ice cream, encouraging her about the importance of education over pleasure.

Regina finally took Mercy's advice, as a clip showed Van Vicker watching the heartwarming moment between the mother and daughter.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson Okojie spoke out in defence of her colleague, Regina Daniels, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband, Ned Nwoko, and the reported arrest of her colleague’s brother.

Mercy expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Watch the throwback video of Regina Daniels as a child actor below:

Comments about Regina Daniels' Throwback Video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, with some sharing their observations about the connection between Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson. Read them below:

ikechukwu.ug commented:

"Wow. She was really a small girl. Ned you no try o."

lovewoluofficial said:

"I see why Mercy doesn't joke with her. Nothing spoil still. GINA is still very young and can achieve alot."

marve_moses commented:

"Gina has always been a fine girl ooo chaiiii life is so unpredictable."

j.e.n.n.i.f.e.r__p.a.u.l said:

"Why am I crying so much after watching this Regina’s mother failed her."

ogumkasimon reacted:

"Ahhhhhhhhhh. When she small like this, Mercy don turn aunty already oo."

house.of.habiba said:

"Angela okorie dey this movie, na she be Regina Mum but na mercy carry the pikin na why mercy call the pikin my child but mercy na their house help sha. Angela okorie for the movie na wayward woman she dey live club life she no wan stress."

talkingdrum_cfrn reacted:

"So mercy Johnson tell am but she still no hear word."

nosadeborah commented:

"Ned and mama Regina…Una nor try for this little girl Regina chai."

bondgrounded said:

"This life no balance, some of you guys don’t know what you could become in 20yrs from now… Type shiiii."

pitakwa_of_uyo commented:

"Pa Net patiently waiting for her to grow."

chyddo said:

"We all loved Gina. A child actress that grew right in our eyes, beautiful, she had everything to become successful on her own."

Regina Daniels: Iyabo Ojo's stance draws reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's quiet stance on Regina Daniels' marital crisis left many Nigerians talking.

This was after Iyabo, unlike some colleagues, didn't share a post about Regina's marital crisis online.

Some netizens praised Iyabo for keeping silent on the issues, while others taunted the actress.

Source: Legit.ng