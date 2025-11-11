Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, and his wife took to social media to celebrate a milestone in their marriage

The celebration comes after Sammy West's release from detention, following his alleged arrest by his brother-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko

Sammy West's wife's heartwarming comment about her husband has, however, triggered mixed reactions from netizens

Actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Sammy West, and his wife marked their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 11, as his wife took to Instagram to celebrate their journey so far.

In a joint post via their Instagram pages, Sammy's wife reflected on the growth, challenges, and love shared between them over the past two years.

She described marriage as a daily choice that requires patience, communication, forgiveness, and continuous effort.

Sammy's wife also showered praises on Sammy for being supportive, loving, and committed to building a strong partnership with her.

"Exactly 2 years ago, Nov 11, 2023, we said 'I do' — not just to a wedding, but to a lifetime of showing up for each other. A year later, I can say with a full heart that marriage is more than a ceremony or a title… it’s a daily choice. A choice to love when it’s easy, and especially when it’s not. To communicate when words feel heavy. To forgive quickly, to laugh often, to keep," she wrote in part.

Gushing about Sammy, she wrote,

"To my partner Samuel Ojeogwu (Sammy West), my strong man, my fighter, my best friend, my answered prayer, thank you for choosing me every single day, for loving me with patience, for walking beside me with faith, and for making this first year more beautiful than I could have imagined," she wrote.

The wedding anniversary celebration comes hours after Sammy West was released from detention.

Sammy West and wife's Instagram post as they celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary is below:

Reactions as Sammy West and his wife mark anniversary

The celebration post has ignited mixed reactions. While some netizens congratulated Sammy and his wife, others taunted Regina Daniels' brother on how he could have celebrated his wedding anniversary behind bars.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Oghenefegor Ekporo said:

"Imagine celebrating your wedding anniversary inside prison. Thank God for Sowore for stepping in for him."

Precious Best reacted:

"And boom He got famous, truly prison is a place where famous people.. i don't know what to say again. Sha happy anniversary."

Cassandra Edesiri said:

"Congratulations but Na Ned Nwoko be the man behind your strongest Man pa Ned say you be girlfriend."

Toyin Hero said:

"Ahhh na like this Sammy for take do marriage anniversary for inside prison o, indeed the gods are wise."

Meya Meya reacted:

"Your fighter needs to know his boundaries and who not to fight or better still join the army."

Angel Nonye said:

"So Sammy don marry???? And he dae run around dae fight another person battle childishly?? I'm not saying he's wrong fighting for his sister, but he didn't go about it the right way Anyways watn b my own, happy anniversary."

Ezeanya Chinaza Sophia wrote:

"Is it because Ned called her his girlfriend is the reason she now want to celebrate their anniversary?.Hope she celebrated it last year?"

Source: Legit.ng