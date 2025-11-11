Stanley Ontop has shared a disturbing video of crossdresser Emeka Nwosisi being struck with a long stick by a man

In the clip, Emeka is seen standing near a garden when a man approaches and begins hitting him repeatedly with the stick

Fans expressed sympathy for him, recalling the tragic death of another crossdresser, Abuja Area Mama

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop has raised an alarm over a disturbing video showing crossdresser Emeka Nwosisi being beaten in public.

In the post, the filmmaker, who previously criticised his colleague Yul Edochie over his troubled marriage to Judy Austin, revealed that the incident occurred in Ajah, Lagos State.

According to Ontop, Emeka was at Seaside Estate when he was assaulted by a man wielding a long stick and striking Emeka repeatedly.

Stanley Ontop called for a rescue team to go to the estate and take Emeka to the hospital for treatment.

Stanley Ontop shares more details about Emeka

In addition, Ontop, who recently shared news about the separation of social media activists Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) and his best friend Dkokopee, claimed that Emeka had been battling mental health issues, which many were unaware of.

He added that Emeka was attacked by an agbero (area boy) and is currently fighting for his life.

Video shows Emeka in pain

In the video, the man with the long stick hits Emeka twice, causing him to fall and roll on the ground in pain.

Stanley Ontop speaks about crossdresser. Photo credit@stanelyontopnews

A woman can be heard screaming, "They want to kill him," while recording the incident.

Fans react to Emeka's video

In response, Stanley Ontop’s fans expressed concern, with many blaming the woman who filmed the video instead of intervening. They discussed how empathy seems to be lacking in society and called on law enforcement agencies to take action.

Some fans also remembered the late Abuja Area Mama, who had previously spoken out about being assaulted before ultimately being killed in an Abuja market.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Emeka's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the crossdresser being beaten on the street. Many shared their opinion about it. Here are comments below:

@ekpereamaka_favour shared:

"Like what in the name is this??? Na human being de hit human being like this oh."

@agalirita stated:

"It close to my estate this Agboro guys are crazy."

@bimburger reacted:

"Jesus! Is there no one around to help him? This is so sad."

@mmapinkiesworld wrote:

"Jesus! As I watch the first hitting I stopped."

@owenn_clair shared:

"People have really lost it, you stood there watching someone getting killed without raising an alarm. While taking video you could have screamed for help too. I’m sure this is how Abuja area mama got killed too."

@makanaki398 commented:

"Why you go they hit another person like that , even if you don't like him ... it's not fair nau... make God just help the guy."

