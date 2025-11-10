A Nigerian man has reacted to viral claims that Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations was missing

A Nigerian man has reacted to a viral speculation that Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), had gone missing.

The speculation had gained attention on several social media platforms, causing reactions from Nigerians who expressed concern about the preacher's alleged disappearance.

Church member says Ezekiel Dachomo is safe

Reacting to the claim, a church member identified on X as @henry30846834, dismissed the rumour in a post where he clarified that the preacher was safe and in good health.

According to him, Reverend Dachomo was not missing, as claimed, and had even taken part in a church service earlier in the day.

He stated that the religious leader personally led the congregation that morning.

"Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, is sound and healthy. He's my presiding Pastor, He preached this morning, during service," he wrote.

His response came after a post made by another X user, Harry Da Diegot, who had earlier raised alarm online by claiming that the preacher was missing.

The post by Harry read:

"Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo is MISSING. Let it be known! Another Christian voice is about to be silenced."

Nigerians address speculations about Ezekiel Dachomo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Men Called said:

"No man, I fear the worst. Dear Father, if it is your will please send a legion to protect your servant, in Jesus Name Amen."

Fully Nigerian said:

"I suggest he is brought out as given a chance to say he is alive as well. Cow is his disappearance turns out negative. This will prove without further investigation that indeed Christian are being persecuted in NIGERIA."

Ali said:

"You talk you collect, you no talk you collect, you tweet you collect, las las everybody go collect for this country then we go come gang up against the system. You will be shocked he may be in the hands of his fellow oppressors doing the directive of another pastor, governor or superior oppressor."

Okocha CFC said:

"This is the dangerous thing about righteous battles. You might lose your life for people who do not care. Hope he is found in good health and on time too."

Femtobyte said:

"Good to hear! He got some extra prayers, and will keep praying for other brothers and sisters in Nigeria and beyond."

