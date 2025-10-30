Stanley Ontop has made a post about social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) and his best friend, Dkokopee

In the post, he shared details about their relationship and what is currently happening between them

Fans were divided after seeing the post, some taunted VDM and Dkokopee, while others didn’t believe the news

Movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, has made some disturbing posts about social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, and his best friend, Ogaga Okokowa, popularly known as Dkokopee

In a post on his Instagram page, Stanley Ontop claimed that all is not well between the two.

Fans react to Stanley Ontop post about VDM and Dkokopee. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@stanleyontopnews

Source: Instagram

He alleged that they are involved in a romantic relationship, referring to Dkokopee as VDM's boyfriend, and stated that they are no longer on speaking terms. However, he did not provide better details about the reason for their fallout.

Stanley Ontop prays for VDM and Dkokopee

In the same post, the movie producer questioned why God allowed the two besties to part ways, praying that they would resolve their differences soon.

He emphasized that outsiders should not speculate on the cause of the rift, as it reportedly involves relationship issues.

This is not the first time Stanley Ontop has shared personal details about celebrities on his Instagram page.

VDM and Dkokopee trend amide allegations made against them. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, he made allegations against reality star Mercy Eke, claiming she was about to cause the collapse of her lover's marriage in Delta State.

It’s worth noting that singer Dkokopee has always been supportive of VDM. Months ago, when the activist was arrested, Dkokopee was the first to raise alarm about his situation.

He made several posts to drag the EFCC over VDM before the activist was eventually released from their custody.

The two have also been seen together on several occasions, including when they traveled abroad.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Stanley Ontop's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the movie producer about VDM and Dkokopee. Here are comments below:

@e._emilia commented:

"He should bring it public make we talk about it because that is how he talks about others."

@soundssigns shared:

"This one will look for every opportunity to make himself happy."

@lummiebeautyempire shared:

"Is there anyone VDM can’t fight when it’s comes to money matter gullible Nigerians that still believes the guy will learn the hard way soon."

@itisgideon wrote:

"Una go cry, tired."

@valentino_khrist reacted:

"There's no way he will fight with everybody and escape that him pet it just a matter of time even his blogger babe them go still fight u see as him de lick him nyash in everything."

Terry Apala warns VDM over video

Legit.ng had reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC. The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the ant-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation. The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to bring down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

Source: Legit.ng