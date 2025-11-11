An old video of Big Brother Naija's Phyna and Tacha discussing Ned Nwoko and his choice of polygamy has surfaced online

In the clip, the two reality stars are seen praising the politician during an interview, before his marriage crisis began

Fans were unimpressed by their comments and took to social media to share their observations about the two reality stars

Fans of former Big Brother Naija stars Josephine Otobor, aka Phyna, and Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, have criticized them over an old video in which they discussed Ned Nwoko and polygamy.

In the video, Tacha and Phyna spoke about the advantages of polygamy, praising Ned Nwoko for choosing the best path. They claimed that because of his wealth, Ned Nwoko is able to manage polygamy, describing it as a "soft life with no stress."

Phyna was also heard saying that if Nollywood actor Yul Edochie were as rich as Ned Nwoko, he would have been able to manage both his first wife, May Edochie, and Judy Austin, instead of opting for a divorce from May.

Fans recall Phyna's previous comments on Regina Daniels

Fans of the two stars were not impressed by their comments. They recalled how Phyna previously told Regina Daniels not to go back to her husband after watching her emotional videos, while blaming Ned Nwoko for allowing their marital issues to escalate.

Fans labelled the two reality stars as confused and cautioned people who look up to them as role models to be careful.

They also warned that people should be cautious about what they believe on social media, especially when it comes to the comments of celebrities like Phyna and Tacha.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Phyna and Tacha's video

Reactions have trailed the video of BBNaija's Phyna and Tacha speaking about Ned Nwoko, Here are comments below:

@nnenna_blinks_ shared:

"This goes to show some people don’t have a mind of their own. They are just greedy bandwagoners who go with the flow. Thank God for time, the greatest."

@emmanuel.eleh.9 shared:

"Person way leave sister way kpai de focus on money waiting u think."

@snmg_chapo commented:

"These two can do anything for money and fame."

@nellxyirene reacted:

" lol internet never forgets. I de pity who de take all these yeyebrities seriously."

@mj_mijay shared:

"She said that cos of what we saw. At some point everyone stopped blaming Regina for getting married to him, cos we all believed she was living the life.. Make we sha no dey trust wetin we dey see online, a lot’s going on inside."

@chef_ivyjones1 shared:

"Tables have turned! Now y'all got something to say."

@ highlander168211 shared:

"You see na them dey spoil these young girls lifestyle."

Dangote Group mourns Phyna's sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Group reacted to the death of Ruth Otabor. Reacting via its official X handle, the management expressed grief over the event, calling it a tragic loss.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State," the conglomerate's statement read in part.

Fans were not happy with the statement released by the company because of how they dragged the case.

