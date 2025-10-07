Stanley Ontop has made a post about Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy, while making fresh allegations against them

In a post shared on his Instagram page, he claimed that Yul is now involved with a new lady amid his ongoing feud with Judy Austin

Following his claim, curious fans asked for identity of the alleged new woman in the comment section as they shared mixed views on the issue

Movie producer and blogger Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, has shared updates about Yul Edochie and his family amid rumors of his crashed marriage.

A few months ago, the moviemaker alleged that there was trouble in the paradise of Yul and Judy Austin. He claimed that one of their sons was the reason behind the cracks in their relationship.

In his latest post, Stanley alleged that the Edochie's family has severed ties with Yul over his marital issues.

He further claimed that Judy Austin has been dumped by Yul, adding that the actor has reportedly moved on for good.

Stanley Ontop shares what Yul did

In his post, Stanley also claimed that Yul now has a new lover after allegedly parting ways with Judy Austin. He added that the actor and his alleged new lover share a favourite style in the bedroom and promised to provide more updates about them.

Fans speak about Yul, alleged new lover

Reacting to the news, fans of the movie producer speculated that a lady named Lizzy is Yul's new catch. Some fans even asked for her Instagram handle, promising to offer her their full support. Others mentioned that they were willing to contribute to her marriage with the Nollywood actor.

Recall that a few weeks ago, an audio surfaced of an altercation between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin amid their rumoured broken marriage. The two have since shared cryptic posts and have not been seen together publicly since news broke about their troubled relationship.

See the post here:

What fans said about Stanley Ontop's post

Fans of the moviemaker reacted to the news. They shared their hot takes about Yul and his wife, Judy Austin. Here are comment below:

@eunicemikel said:

"One tin I take like u b4 be say u sabi mession name but dis order lady wey u no even give us clue so dey pain me Stanley."

@ada_ajoeze reacted:

"Dear invisible lady, do more & birth 5 kids in 5years. Congratulations to Yukons for destroying his life."

@__.queenella reacted:

"Wait oo so you mean there’s another lady one corner after all this internet drama, Jesus Christ who are this people."

@sweet2andle commented:

"Last last, be prayerful. Hw can a young man destroy himself within a twinkle of an eye. God abeg oh."

@winnietee__event__supplies wrote:

"The invisible lady has our support."

Radiogad slams Yul Edochie over second wife

Legit.ng previously reported that media personality, Radiogad, called out his friend Yul Edochie and offered him advice regarding his decision to marry a second wife.

Edochie had come under intense fire since he announced Judy Austin, another movie star, as his second wife.

Weighing into the drama, Radiogad said Edochie's career was allegedly drowning because of his second wife and advised him to make peace with his first wife.

