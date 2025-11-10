Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile was reportedly confronted by unidentified cultists after his performance

Video of the tense encounter circulated online, raising concerns about safety at concerts

Fans questioned how the singer ended up in a dangerous zone during the 25k-capacity show

The excitement of Davido’s Nigeria 5ive album tour in Ibadan on Sunday, November 9, 2025, quickly took a tense turn for one performer.

While fans enjoyed stellar performances from Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, B-Red, and others, Zlatan Ibile’s moment on stage was marred by chaos offstage.

Zlatan had just wrapped up his energetic set at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, a venue with a capacity of 25,000 fans.

Suspected cultists confronted Zlatan Ibile at Davido's concert in Ibadan.

As he made his way out, a group of unidentified individuals reportedly approached him aggressively, shouting slurs and making veiled threats.

Despite the tense situation, the rapper remained unarmed and calm, exchanging a few words with the group before leaving the venue.

His measured reaction prevented a physical altercation, but the encounter left fans and concertgoers shocked.

Video of the incident has surfaced online, generating discussions among Nigerians about the safety protocols at large-scale concerts.

Many questioned how Zlatan was able to encounter such a dangerous situation in a stadium filled with thousands of attendees.

Event organizers have yet to comment publicly on the encounter, leaving fans eager for explanations on how such a lapse occurred.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Zlatan's video

@ParaBoi

"Even if Una b eiye una no fit touch zlatan cuz Abu Abel glory cover am . U go just price gan"

@How long:

"Zlatan once said … that small boy … anyone that understands what zlatan mean … there’s token for you"

@damirex4:

"Yes now that small boy that mean that guy that said mofe se yahoo yahoo mo Fe SA ise Segunwire"

@Xlim:

"Oboy zlatan too na Lord , nothing way una fit do ! Highest men go play proper , play whoever dy wrong or if he vex he carry police arrest una .."

@ Luxury fabrics vendor:

"No be from my mouth una go hear watin una dey look for 😂 una be Alakoba for this comment section"

@DAMILARE___🙏🏿:

"Nothing concern me oo what i know and I pray 🤲 for is any hand 🤚 that touch my comment we never lack Issa Allah"

@WIZKID SOLDIER ❤️🦅:

"All those corner bam celebrities, na davido carry zlatan enter ayes. since den he carrier dey sink like korofo"

@Mr Bammy:

"No becuse of this go join cultists oooo, jst dey naija Confra make you dey observe, you go know say to be free man is priceless"

Zlatan Ibile keeps his cool during the whole incident.

Zlatan speaks on academic failure

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile shared how a painful academic disappointment became the spark that launched his music career.

Speaking on Apple Music 1 with South African host Nandi Madida, the Zanku hitmaker said his poor performance in mathematics and accounting stopped him from securing admission into university back in 2011.

According to the rapper, that setback was heartbreaking but later became the turning point that defined his life.

