Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has opened up about what he went through at the hands of social media users after Mohbad's death

Recall that the popular actress, widely known as Queen Mother, fought for justice over the singer's death but to no avail

While speaking as a guest on Glasshouse with AY, Ojo recounted why she stepped into the matter and what many said about her

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is in the news after sharing her experience following the demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection. The singer, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.

Iyabo Ojo says many alleged she killed Mohbad. Credit: @iammohbad

Following his death, Iyabo Ojo tried to step in to seek justice for the deceased and got close to his widow. However, social media users drew their narratives.

According to her remark during her interview with AY comedian on his show, Glasshouse AY, many said that she was responsible for Mohbad's death.

Furthermore, the actress noted that she only got to meet Mohbad because he attended One Africa Music Fest, and she realized he was very cool in the short time they spent together.

