A throwback post by Regina Daniel’s father Mr Jude Ojeogwu made the rounds online amid her marital crisis

In his statement from 2019, Ojeogwu shared his take about daughter’s marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko

He questioned certain traditional ceremonies linked to the marriage and pointed out an initiation event that happened between the estranged lovers,

Nigerians have unearthed an old post of Regina Daniels' father, Jude Ojeogwu, expressing his disdain for her marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

This comes amid the actress's marital battle with her senator husband.

Regina Daniel’s father’s old post about Ned Nwoko resurfaces. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that the actress and her brother accused the senator of physically abusing her.

Following the dispute, the actress had parked outside his residence. During the marital turmoil, some netizens remembered how her father had expressed his disapproval of the union.

Jude Ojeogwu had observed that the actress and her mother are treading perilous ground by marrying the politician.

Ojeogwu questioned certain traditional rites associated with the marriage, saying the initiation ceremony “appears completely strange” to Regina, noting that she is from Ogwashi Uku and not from Olor as rumoured.

“Regina Daniels Ojeogwu is my biological daughter.What ever is ongoing is not to my knowledge and without my consent. The fact speaks for itself, looking at the picture.

“Her mother Rita Daniels is treading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps.

“Even the initiation ceremony into otu odu appears completely strange to Regina Daniels Ojeogwu. Regina is from Ogwashi Uku and not from Olor as being rumored.

“All the opportunities for Mr Ned Nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive, not realising that we once lived in the same house in Awoyokun Street, Onikpan, Lagos. The implication of all this is that she impregnated herself. The name Regina was my late mother’s name. I have tried to exercise restraint, but Regina's mother kept pushing me to the wall. Am alive and not dead. If in doubt of this post, call Barrister Jude Ojeogwu.”

See the post below:

Regina Daniel’s father trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_iamsheila__ said:

"And if u notice, in all of this saga..Pa ned has never said any abusive words or insults to Regina’s father, not even once. In this life, integrity is paramount!"

_dora62

"Regina will only heal when she holds her mom accountable for everything that happened to her…. There, I said it."

chyddo said:

"They called this man all sorts of names online, said a lot, even broke shamed him. Men really do go through a whole lot. Now that all he said has come true, they are retracting."

lucci_hdc said:

"So that man married his former roommate's daughter ??? Jesusssss."

ezeqwesiri said:

"Hate this comment or love it, Regina’s mum also shares in the blame. She even fought her husband. Nigerians forget so easily!"

riaz_kitchen said:

"Hold the mother accountable 😢Regina is the real victim. The mother messed that girl up."

legend.zino_ said:

"Her mother is the main root of the problem, sad I am saying this but it’s the bitter truth."

chris__celebrity said:

"If ur papa decision no Dey matter for una family just know say you are from yeye family."

kayfnkay said:

"The mother accepted it now gaslighting everyone."

egreat_owunna said:

"Just a few years ago, after the whole internet shamed this man because he wasn’t in support of the marriage, hmmm. See, fathers are important; men are called men for a reason."

callmeoye_

This!! The fact that the mother is trying to play the victim here is alarming! She should be held accountable as much as the man! WTH!

tufab

"Her mother is treading on a dangerous path, and I hope she retraces her step. Her eyes don clear. Such a calm man! Chaii this life, dem no dey pay to learn lesson. But I actually thought it was true love, sha 😢."

megan_the_lary said:

"Justice for Ned and the Regina father, cause he said it but the mama big eyes for material things no let her see the papa."

naylowcute said:

"I have never seen where a mother gives out the hand of her daughter in marriage while the father is alive, it is not done in Igbo land….. she is the sole architect of this whole drama."

Regina Daniel’s dad once had reservations about her marriage to Ned Nwoko. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Facebook

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

Source: Legit.ng