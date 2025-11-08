Actress Sarah Martins questioned why women must always be the ones to prove purity in relationships

She argued that emotional and physical compatibility should be confirmed before marriage

Nigerians online are divided over the video, with some calling her bold and others calling her unserious

Actress Sarah Martins has her thoughts on intimacy and marriage expectations.

In a video posted on Saturday, November 8, 2025, the actress reacted to a pastor’s statement claiming that any man who desires intimacy before marriage is “a bicycle” and not worth a woman’s time.

The actress, who recently had a faceoff with the Lagos government, said the statement places unfair expectations on women and assumes that women must prove something while men are simply allowed to “choose.”

Sarah Martins challenges a pastor over abstinence preaching. Photos: @officialsarahmartins/IG.

Source: Instagram

She asked:

“What if I’m the bicycle and the man is the Bentley?”

Sarah described herself as someone who values openness and connection in relationships.

The actress said she prefers to understand her partner fully, emotionally and physically, before taking the step into marriage.

She explained:

“I’m a lover girl who doesn’t play games. Why should I blindly enter a relationship or marriage without confirming the strength of my man? I don’t intend to start sneaking around after marriage.”

To her, abstinence is not proof of loyalty or success. According to Sarah, a relationship’s longevity has little to do with whether or not the couple abstains.

She added that withholding affection in the name of morality does not automatically make someone a good woman.

She stated:

“If you like, make a man wait for ten years — any man who will stay will stay, and any man who will leave will still leave."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Sarah Martins' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below

@milang94_:

"I always say this say NO to “NO SEGGS BEFORE MARRIAGE,”the disadvantages plenty pass the advantages"

@_francis.xo

"People don’t realize that healthy se*x leads to a healthy marriage especially for two content partners… No be the one wey Dey find who go hang for ceiling ooo."

@uccie_standard:

"The only reason a confirmation has to be done in the first place is because f*rnication is not new to you so a certain standard Has already been created in the mind for what to expect and this comes by means of comparison from previous experience whereas normally the standard should be just your husband or wife. You wouldn’t know if the pleasure could get better or worse except you explore with the spouse in marriage."

@big_etche:

"Madam abeg open your legs to everyone that is interested in you,is your right and your business no need to justify it"

Sarah Martins argues that emotional and physical compatibility should be confirmed before marriage. Photo:@officialsarahmartins/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins responds to jealousy claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sarah Martins sent a message to people alleging that she was jealous of Judy Austin and Blessing CEO.

In a social media post, Sarah claimed that a lot of married men were in her DM, but she refused to grant them audience.

The Nollywood star urged naysayers daring her to forcefully take people's husbands to stop, as they would have been victims if she danced to their tune.

Source: Legit.ng