An Indian lady has recounted an experience involving four men who had once expressed their intention to marry her.

In her tweet, she shared how each of them went on to find a wife soon after she turned down their proposals.

Indian lady shares what happens to suitors

Her tweet quickly gained attention and sparked massive reactions from social media users on the X platform.

The lady, known on X as @atmanirbhar_kid, stated that she had declined marriage offers from three men, all of whom later tied the knot within the same year. She went on to explain that the fourth suitor had just celebrated his own wedding within a year after she rejected him.

Speaking further, she stated that anyone struggling to get into a relationship should consider proposing to her and be rejected, describing herself as a marriage curse breaker with a perfect record.

In her words:

"I’ve rejected 3 guys for marriage, and all three of them got married within a year. The fourth one got married yesterday. If any one of you is finding it difficult to get married, propose to me and get rejected. I’m a marriage curse breaker with a 100% strike rate."

Reactions trail Indian lady's post about rejecting suitors

Netizens reacted massively in the comments section.

Ash said:

"Please don’t punish me like this mam. My fingers are trembling while typing this but still with a heavy heart, I reject you. May you find your soulmate soon. Please don’t forget your biggest fan."

Pankaj said:

"At this point you should start charging consultation fees."

AK said:

"I am kinda lazy to write “marry me” twice. But i am expecting 2 rejections. PS: i don’t wanna grt married twice but just wanted to make sure with those two no(s) that i do soon."

Stadium Screen said:

"It's nice. I want marry my girlfriend. So if you reject me. I can marry soon 2027 I think. Will you marry me."

Wesley Jones said:

"Proof that guys marry based on timing in their life and not a person. They’ll marry whoever they are with when their timing is right."

Tally wrote:

"Tell me this is true coz im so heartbreaking rn knowing someone who loved me so much for years ended up marrying other woman."

Sage reacted:

"You’re not a curse breaker. You’re just the woman men realize they don’t need. Every rejection reminded them of their worth. You were the wake-up call. They leveled up after you. The curse was never yours to break you were just the test they had to pass."

Roman I reacted:

"In ancient Babylon, a woman who rejected a suitor was believed to reset his fate. Many men married shortly after being refused. They even had a term for such women: Namtar-shar. The one who adjusts destiny without becoming part of it. You’re not a curse. You’re the plot twist."

ZotBot added:

"I could have made this shorter but I don’t do short. You know what’s actually hard? To actually date a woman and never marry her. I guarantee you that almost all divorced men, had this exact talk with the woman that divorced them: “I need you to show me you are committed to me, i can’t continue this knowing that you haven’t even proposed yet, honestly I am only getting older and as you know, the longer I wait the riskier pregnancy is. With that said, we will need to get married, at church, then we will need to buy a house then we will need to buy a family car and ONLY then can we try and have a kid."

