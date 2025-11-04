Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her family are currently in the news as she makes new allegations against her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

In a recent update, the movie star accused her estranged husband of arresting her brother and elder sister

A video surfaced online amid the tension, capturing the moment the arrest happened, with netizens weighing in on the issue

The ongoing marital crisis between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, appears to be deepening, as a new video showing the moment her brother and sister were allegedly arrested has surfaced online.

In the leaked footage, which has since gone viral on social media, Regina’s sister-in-law and people in the background could be seen arguing with a man, supposedly a police officer.

Fans react as video shows Regina Daniels’ family caught up in police drama. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Regina had earlier taken to her Instagram story to cry out for help, writing, “Someone please help me, I feel like losing my mind.”

In her lengthy post, she claimed that her elder brother and sister had been arrested, while her younger sister might also face arrest.

According to Regina, the arrests were allegedly linked to her refusal to return to her estranged husband and to a rehabilitation program he reportedly arranged. She alleged that her husband, Ned Nwoko, had branded her a drug addict, a claim she denied.

“You said I’m a drug addict. Me I use am rub body, sir! What other name will you call me? A prostitutee? But I will speak on that one day and tell the world your involvement with everything!”

The actress added that her siblings would not be released until she agreed to reconcile with Ned and comply with his demands.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Ned Nwoko nor his representatives has publicly responded to the allegations. Meanwhile, the leaked arrest video has sparked widespread reactions from fans and social media users.

Watch the video below:

Police arrest Regina Daniels’ siblings, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abiikee_mi said:

"It’s well police is now the only weapon they use against the victims now….. this is not even abt Regina….. the wey the richest use police for their wicked act ehn."

toyinhawal said:

"When una dey share money family una call uss ?😂"

blessingo520 said:

"As much as I also want to seize any opportunity to lift myself and my family out of poverty, Regina and her family should have seen this coming. There’s always a price to pay for greed nothing stays rosy forever. I’m not surprised by what’s happening! In life, every choice has consequences, and this is theirs. I truly hope they come out of it stronger, because this battle isn’t ending anytime soon."

beck_y8881 said:

"November go long o."

marketrunzbybusola said:

"Háà 😢 what's their offence? 😮"

oluwapelumi5 said:

"It's well ooo."

ododo_eye_mayatty said:

"Chaii, Ife ti tan."

daniel_truce said:

"For real mehn… Abeg I need to ask this, is this really a county we live in ?? Like is this a proper county or half qualified country ??"

bankywe2 said:

"But the mother said on BBC that she loves getting married to an old man, na the innocent Regina I just pity bcos na dis her mother use her hand spoil wetin d girl don build since from small."

sholyzofficial_ said:

"I’m proud of Senator Ned!!! This love is forever 😂😂😂for better for worse no one is going anywhere 😂😂😂😂."

blackbabe_1 said:

"He fit be epaaaa broda ,dem resemble."

creedgold15 said:

"What's all this Drama."

valiant_motors said:

"See wetin see no evil hear no evil speak no evil 😂."

Shocking footage shows Regina Daniels’ brother and sister being arrested. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday. The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng