An old video of Regina Daniels speaking about Nigeria and acknowledging her privilege has surfaced online

In the video, she was criticized for her comments about an ongoing protest at that time, and she responded to the backlash

Fans dragged her after watching the video, advising Nigerians to let her sort out her issues with her husband

Amid Regina Daniels’ marriage saga with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, fans have dug up an old video of the actress and what she told Nigerians.

Last year, during protests in Nigeria over bad governance, Regina Daniels made a video advising Nigerians. Her comments did not sit well with many, who criticized her, prompting a response from her in another video.

In the new recording, she acknowledged her privileged background and explained that she was speaking from a place of love.

Reactions to Regina Daniels' Old Video

Despite the video being old, many fans criticized her for her comments. They reminded her that life is unpredictable, and nothing is permanent. Some pointed out her audacity and tone, noting that she didn’t foresee being in a similar situation.

They suggested that her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, should take back everything he’s given her so she can experience the hardships many Nigerians face.

Social media users also advised Regina not to share videos about her struggles, but to handle her marital issues privately.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Netizens reacted to the video of the actress speaking about her background. They were divided while sharing their view, but many slammed her for her utterance. Here are comments below:

@Kingsurchman101 commented:

"Imagine her audacity and tone. She was actually ordering us that year. Nigeria cannot be changed in a day but you want us to help you fight Ned in a day. You don't need our love but now you need our support . How time flies _ in this life nothing is permanent."

@ThisisEazee shared:

"Omo see the rubbish she dey talk, your nannies, cooks and gatemen ?? Your mama papa Sabi wetin be nannies before ?? Omo Make Caesar just collect everything e don give am, so that everybody go equal."

@nightprogram_ reacted:

"People hate it when you acknowledge your power. They call it arrogance when it’s simply the undiluted truth. Why are people always happy when the rich go through pain?"

@PreciousJudge5 shared:

"And she sabi pour spit for people eye ehn."

@__Somto_ shared:

"She shaa said she no need our love, make she and Ned deal with their matter on their own abeg."

