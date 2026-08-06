Popular Anambra prophet Odumeje condemned President Tinubu's administration, accusing supporters of selling Nigeria's future for personal gain

The cleric challenged Nigerian youths to take ownership of the 2027 elections and demand accountability from those managing public resources

Odumeje's remarks drew mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on his comments about governance and the country's leadership

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje or Indaboski, has taken aim at President Bola Tinubu's administration, describing those backing the government as individuals driven purely by self-interest rather than the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

The Anambra-based cleric made the remarks during a recent sermon that has since gone viral, in which he urged Nigerian youths to organise ahead of the 2027 general elections and hold leaders responsible for how public funds are used.

Pastor Odumeje blasts Tinubu's administration and calls on Nigerian youths to shape the country's future. Photo: realprophetodumeje/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Odumeje targets APC supporters and borrowed funds

Turning his criticism directly at those who champion the current administration, the pastor accused governors, senators, and other officials of rallying behind President Tinubu not out of patriotism, but for what they stand to gain personally.

"In 2027, Nigerians will decide whether the country belongs to politicians or to all of us. Nigerian youth, let's unite together to bring a working government. We must be the ones to tell them what we want. Anyone entrusted with leading the people must know how to speak to them."

"Those supporting President Tinubu are busy selling the future of our children for money and personal gain. The resources they are managing belong to all Nigerians. The money being borrowed is a debt that every Nigerian will have to bear, so they must give Nigerians an account of how those funds are being used."

"Even before I was born, Nigeria had been living with hunger. Have you seen people that don't have conscience? And you saw the people, fathers, that we sent to representing us, they will come to know how they will twist the statement. Because those people don't have conscience."

Odumeje also dismissed government celebrations over road construction projects as hollow, arguing that infrastructure of that nature is a basic obligation, not an achievement worth applause.

He specifically questioned the durability of the coastal road project, suggesting heavy rainfall could render it useless.

Watch the full video of Odumeje slamming Tinubu below:

Nigerians react to Odumeje's message

The sermon stirred significant conversation online, with Nigerians sharing contrasting views on whether the cleric's words carry weight beyond entertainment.

@chimextech656 wrote:

"He is on point on this we must decide our faith no matter what"

@Iam_frank25 commented:

"Come to think of this, Odumeje makes sense sometimes. Forget about the funny videos."

@Blackjoeoti said:

"Odumeje is a pulpit comedian, he don't fail in entertaining his audience 🤣, though there are some truth is his words but regardless na full time memes pulpit guy man"

@RichardQUEST5 reacted:

"I just fell in love with this man. Takes boldness to speak truth to power."

@miculookin asked:

"I agree. So, who do you think we should vote for? And what exactly would you like the person in office to do differently? Kindly enlighten us without resorting to insults."

@gracious3105 added:

"The most unfortunate part is that some of the very people you think you're speaking or fighting for will collect ₦5,000 and still vote for Tinubu. That's the sad reality."

Pastor Odumeje speaks on Nigeria's future, criticises the government and calls for youth unity before 2027. Photo: realprophetodumeje/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Odumeje criticises Adeboye’s defence of Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Odumeje criticised Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s defence of President Bola Tinubu’s handling of Nigeria’s insecurity.

Odumeje insisted that pastors must rebuke bad governments rather than shield them, urging Nigerians to demand accountability from leaders who mismanage public resources.

He further invoked the memory of late Biafran leader Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, contrasting his boldness with what he described as the passivity of present-day citizens.

Source: Legit.ng