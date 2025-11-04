A Nigerian woman took to social media to address the ongoing marriage drama between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

She publicly spoke about the recent arrest of Regina Daniels’ siblings and the online discussions surrounding the situation

The video sparked reactions on social media as people shared their opinions on the drama and the advice given to the lawmaker

A Nigerian woman has issued a series of pieces of advice to Nigerian lawmaker Ned Nwoko amid his clash with his wife, Regina Daniels.

She advised the senator to take certain steps as their marriage continues to trend online amid claims that Regina's family members have been arrested.

Nigerian woman confronts Ned Nwoko

It was earlier claimed by Regina that her brother and sister had been arrested by officers on the orders of her husband.

While Ned Nwoko is yet to confirm this, Regina Daniels’ statement has attracted attention on social media, with many individuals reacting to the report.

Amid the online drama, a Nigerian lady took to her social media page to tell Ned Nwoko to allow Regina Daniels to be and leave her alone.

According to a post she made on her page @izzy_ogbeide_ via the popular social media platform TikTok, she mentioned that Ned Nwoko needs to leave Regina Daniels alone. She added that if he is behind the arrest of her brother and sister, he should stop, as they were only defending and protecting their sister, which is what families do.

Speaking about the issue in her video, she said:

"Oga Ned wetin dey happen? Wetin the brother and sister do you? No be Regina carry your toto go? What's with the brother and sister, why do you have issues with them? They're family; they can protect their younger sister if they think her life is in danger. When did that become a crime?"

"Siblings always protect each other, they protect each other from mother and father, let alone a stranger like you that became family."

"Sorry sir, what are you arresting the family for? Why are you harassing a young girl? A 24-year-old. This is a senator wey dey make rules and order for us in Nigeria. Why are you harassing her family? You no go leave her?"

She explained that Regina Daniels doesn’t seem interested in the marriage anymore, and this is one of the many reasons Ned Nwoko should leave her alone, as he cannot force her.

She continued:

"Na by force to marry? She says she no marry again, you say na by force, wetin wan happen? Money, power, influence, wetin wan happen? Leave her alone."

"She's not happy there, she says she's nothing when she dey your house but she's everything when she dey her house. Why don't you let her be everything? She's still young and vibrant."

"Regina day she no dey do again, let her go. Leave her alone. You collect children from her, she no comot with pikin. Raise your kids, leave her alone. Why does she have to come to your house?"

"The rest women probably didn’t have choice, they're older. Regina is young, vibrant, very pretty and beautiful. She says she no want again. Why are you oppressing small pikin sir? Why are you oppressing a child? Is there anything you won't tell us?"

As she made the statement, many individuals who came across the post stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman questions Ned Nwoko

temple_god wrote:

"She must finish the marriage o no live no transfer we de here."

official ifyblessed added:

"The worst mistake she will ever make is going back to NED cos it will continue to get worse. She should insist on not going back."

Jenny$ said:

"My pain is that Nigerians are leaving this oppression he is vetting on the girl and her family just because she got married to him early... it is not fair atall... I feel so bad for her."

Brandon Israel shared:

"imagine a girl giving up her youth, gave him fame ,2 handsome boys but all he can give her is frustration. omo my ladies trust man at your own risk."

JUICY added:

"Juju wey grandpa do don expire."

jadida said:

"I think is high time we stand for Regina."

Benny stressed:

"Wen she Dey enjoy d man money ‘nko."

whitemoneyz wrote:

"Regina had $50,000 and she went to become the 6th wife. $50k is nothing though but she invested the money in a wrong place. Ned has played Regina and her single mom."

queenchubiyo6 noted:

"Non of our business let her finish what she started."

monikar moore Reborn shared:

"She gave you fame and you gave her money and kids....grandpa rest."

woman2womanwithJulliet Dangiwa said:

"Ned thinks he's above the law I think we should raise our voices on her behalf."

