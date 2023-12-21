Nigerian billionaire businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has clocked a new age of 63 to the joy of his family and fans

To mark the special occasion, Ned Nwoko’s wives, Regina Daniels, and Laila Charani, came together to celebrate him

The videos of the simple family dinner of Ned Nwoko with his wives and children raised interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian billionaire and politician Ned Nwoko’s 63rd birthday celebration is trending on social media.

The businessman turned the new age on December 21, 2023, and two of his wives, Regina Daniels and Laila Charani, were on hand to celebrate him.

Nigerians react to videos as Regina Daniels and Laila jointly celebrate Ned Nwoko's 63rd birthday. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In videos that were posted on Ned Nwoko’s wives’ social media pages, their billionaire husband was seen being surrounded by them and their children during a small family dinner to mark the birthday.

The clip showed Ned Nwoko standing in front of a birthday cake as Regina Daniels lit the candles. The politician’s Moroccan wife, Laila, then joined their children to sing a birthday song to the celebrant.

Laila posted the video on her page with a simple message to Ned Nwoko. She wrote:

“A small family dinner to celebrate our daddy ❤️happy birthday my love.”

Regina Daniels calls Ned Nwoko her daddy on his birthday

Regina Daniels also shared a video of the family celebrating Ned Nwoko’s 63rd birthday with him, and she accompanied it with a sweet caption where she referred to him as her daddy.

She wrote:

“A small family dinner to celebrate our daddy ……. Happy birthday Dim ❤️ Today I pray for God’s overflowing strength, good health, his divine wisdom, guidance and protection all the days of your life. Cheers in celebration of an amazing you ❤️”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife Laila joins Regina Daniels to celebrate their husband’s birthday

The video of Ned Nwoko’s 63rd birthday celebration with Regina Daniels and Laila drew the attention of Nigerians for many reasons. A number of them commented on Laila’s body language during the celebration among other things. Read some of their comments below:

Princess_khuboni26:

“White girl is not interested.”

Official__jessie:

“Thought they said he has 6 wives Where's the rest.”

miss_r.lovely:

“Rich people dey buy small cake and poor people can fill the whole table with cake..I love you Ginah.”

futospotlight_:

“Why’s the girl on black polo behind looking like she’s plotting one evil like that in the family.”

maxiigram1:

“Oga Ned na great man.....”

official_jennycoco:

“Laila almost ran away from the videowhat was chasing you?”

asa_gabi:

“Una dey Try to do polygamy ooh me na sml thing dey vex me.”

anti_social_girlfriend1:

“Remain 4 wives .. where dem de?”

insatiable_ambitions:

“It's nice to see the wives and children spending time together.”

Jemmfatale:

“Very good. Never let that Asaba girl separate you from your husband again. That's their speciality. Stick to your man.”

kayanmata_distributor:

“This is supposed to look good but u actually look left out.no offence.”

Source: Legit.ng