Toyin Abraham's husband, Kola Ajeyemi, shared a TikTok video showing off a striking new look that caught fans off guard

The actor stepped out in sunglasses bearing a 'unique' inscription alongside a dramatically dyed beard

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some wondering if the look was for an upcoming movie role

Nollywood actor Kola Ajeyemi has sparked conversation online after appearing in a TikTok video flaunting an eye-catching style that his followers could not stop talking about.

Posted on 3 August 2026, the clip showed the actor in a casual, selfie-style recording indoors, with a warm wooden and terracotta-tiled wall as his backdrop.

Toyin Abraham's husband Kola Ajeyemi's fashion style leaves many talking. Credit: kolaajeyemi

Source: Instagram

What grabbed attention immediately was not the setting, but the man himself — Ajeyemi showed up wearing a pair of sunglasses bearing the word "Unique" and sporting a beard that appeared to have been dyed, giving him a distinctly bold appearance.

The husband of actress Toyin Abraham was clearly in a playful mood, moving to an upbeat soundtrack as he showed off the look to his followers.

Fans React to Kola Ajeyemi's Bold New Style

The video quickly gathered reactions from fans, with many pausing to comment on both the glasses and the beard. Some praised his fashion sense, while others speculated about whether the look was for a film role rather than a personal style choice.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham's husband made headlines over his reaction as she led praise at a party.

Mixed reactions trail Toyin Abraham's Hubby Kola Ajeyemi's new look. Credit: kolaajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Watch Kola Ajeyemi's TikTok video that sparked the reactions below:

Here is what fans had to say:

@Queen mother🇳🇬🇨🇳 commented:

"This man know fashion … his styling is so unique"

@Mojadesola wrote:

"Someone should tag mummy ire make e no be like say our own too much"

@DIVASHAIR.NG asked:

"What did they write on that glasses pls 😅"

@hennymoney noted:

"So you all didn't think it could be for a movie!!!"

@Naturopathic Doctor In Ikorodu said:

"Una Dey talk for this tiktok"

What Toyin Abraham said about her husband

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham put her marriage with actor Kola Ajeyemi in the spotlight after she opened up about his true feelings towards her romantic scenes, with a focus on on-screen kisses.

According to the actress, her husband had no objections to her kissing male co-stars for movie roles, emphasising mutual comfort within industry circles.

Toyin clarified that while she is open to professional acting demands, she firmly rejects going overboard in what she referred to as "iranu," interpreted as any inappropriate or excessive behavior beyond scripted scenes.

Source: Legit.ng