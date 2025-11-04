Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Swezzy, has spilled details of her marriage to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko

Recall that the movie star recently cried out online and accused her husband of arresting her siblings

The actress’ elder brother, residing abroad, came forward to address rumours about her allegedly taking an oath to marry the senator

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Swezzy, has spoken out for the first time amid the growing rumours surrounding his sister’s troubled marriage with billionaire politician, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Taking to social media, Swezzy made a series of posts addressing what he described as a “false narrative” about Regina allegedly taking an oath before marrying Ned Nwoko.

In his words, Swezzy wrote:

“Nothing like a stupid oath. You all need to dead that mentality today! Which yeye oath? Oath dey mad? Who is pushing that dirty narrative? In this century, would a person take an oath?”

His outburst comes amid ongoing reports of a marital crisis between Regina and Ned Nwoko.

A few weeks ago, the actress had publicly alleged that she was suffering from domestic violence in her marriage.

Her revelations sent shockwaves through social media, prompting widespread concern among fans and colleagues.

Recently, Regina once again cried out for help via her Instagram story, saying, “Someone, please help me. I feel like losing my mind.”

In her post, she claimed that her elder brother and sister had been arrested, while her younger sister might also face arrest.

She alleged that they would not be released until she returned to her husband and to rehab.

The actress further accused Ned Nwoko of falsely labelling her as a drug addict, an allegation she strongly denied. Regina sarcastically remarked that her husband might next call her a call girl and vowed that a time would come when she would expose his alleged actions.

While Regina’s brother has denied the “oath” rumours, netizens are waiting to see how the situation unfolds as the family’s private struggles continue to play out in the public eye.

Regina Daniels’ brother trends

