The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, announced a ban on alcoholic drinks including Hennessy from his palace in a video shared on Tuesday, August 4

The traditional ruler said alcohol presented to elders is harmful and linked the drinks to kidney damage and death

Akanbi also used the video to condemn masquerade violence and the restriction of movement during traditional festivals

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has placed a ban on Hennessy and all other alcoholic drinks from his palace, saying such beverages are dangerous to health and have no place in his domain.

The traditional ruler made the announcement in a video posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday, August 4. warning that anyone who brings alcohol to the palace carries harmful intentions.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has announced a ban on alcoholic beverages, including Hennessy, from his palace. Photo credit: @Oyoaffairs

Source: Facebook

"Anyone who brings hot drinks to the king's palace wants to eliminate the king. Gin, schnapps reserved for the elderly should not be brought to my palace because what they call alcohol for the elderly is made by the Western people to kill and destroy internal organs. It will render the kidneys useless," he said.

Akanbi said he had received word that some visitors recently brought Hennessy to the palace.

"I heard you brought Hennessy; don't bring it here o; you want to kill me. Anyone who brings Hennessy or other dangerous alcoholic drinks has the intention to kill me. So, I should drink an entire bottle; what will I use to pray?" he asked.

The monarch argued that alcohol has never been a part of authentic Yoruba ancestral tradition. His position aligns with long-standing guidance from the World Health Organisation, which says no level of alcohol consumption is completely safe for health.

Akanbi criticises masquerade violence and festival restrictions

Beyond the alcohol ban, the Oluwo also used the occasion to speak against several cultural practices he considers harmful.

He condemned the tradition of masquerades flogging people on the road, calling it outright violence.

"Are Yoruba cows? How can I be a king and people are being macheted in the streets? Are we butchers?" he said.

He added that practitioners of traditional religion must shed violent customs if they hope to gain broader public acceptance.

He also turned his attention to the Oro festival, questioning the legality of restricting people's movement during such events.

"We restrict people's movement; even the president cannot do that. It is unconstitutional. It is illegal," he said.

He further challenged why women are barred from moving freely during certain traditional festivals.

Since becoming the Oluwo in 2016, Akanbi has regularly spoken out against aspects of Yoruba cultural practice he views as outdated or harmful. His outspoken style has drawn controversy over the years, including a suspension by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers over allegations of improper conduct towards fellow monarchs.

He dismissed that suspension at the time as "a mere audio pronouncement."

Monarch bans female native doctors

The Asagba of Asaba in Delta state, His Royal Majesty Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge SAN, on Thursday, February 13, announced the ban on activities of ‘Eze-Nwanyi’ (female native doctors/goddesses) and other unregulated traditional practitioners.

The decision comes amid concerns that these groups are fueling criminal activities, including kidnappings and ritual-related crimes.

Source: Legit.ng