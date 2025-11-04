A Nigerian man has shared a TikTok video urging Regina Daniels to speak up amid ongoing marriage drama and the arrest of her brothers

He encouraged the Nollywood actress to defend her image and make her side of the story public to avoid misunderstandings online

The post sparked reactions from many Nigerians on social media, with fans and followers sharing their opinions on the situation

A Nigerian man has shared the unbelievable thing a man said about popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels inside a Keke he was in, as he speaks about their marriage drama and the arrest of her brothers.

This is contained in a post he made available on his page via the popular social media platform TikTok.

Man urges Regina Daniels to speak out

The statement of the man comes amid the alleged arrest of Regina Daniels’ brother.

Videos have also surfaced on social media showing the moment of the arrest, and while this is ongoing, many Nigerians have taken to social media to speak about Regina Daniels’ marriage drama with Ned Nwoko.

A Nigerian man took to his page @ayafor_betrand04 via TikTok to speak about the couple.

He mentioned what he heard some people saying while he was in a Keke, and it was a bad thing to say about Regina Daniels.

According to his story, he mentioned that Ned Nwoko had recently made a statement claiming that Regina is under the influence of substances. While this hasn’t been confirmed or backed with evidence, the man in the story told Regina Daniels what to do.

Speaking about the arrest of Regina Daniels’ brother in his TikTok video, he said:

"So na true? Ned Nwoko don really arrest Regina Daniels’ brothers, not one but two of them. This is no longer allegedly, it’s real."

"I want Regina to come out and say it all. For this man to come out on social media in less than 48 hours to say you’re a drug addict, I know there was more to this. And you’re trying to keep quiet to protect his image while he has tarnished yours."

He went on to share the experience he had in the Keke of a man speaking badly about Regina Daniels, and he continued:

"Few days ago, I dey inside Keke going somewhere. Some guys were talking about this Regina Daniels marriage stuff, and a guy was saying that that girl, she dey rehab na."

"Please let this girl come outside and say it all, let her put all the cards on the table, make everything blow. Make the internet burn. You’re trying to protect someone’s image wey e no even give a sh.it about you. Talk, Regina, open your mouth and talk."

He advised the Nollywood actress to speak up amid the drama and defend herself to prevent her image from being dented or stained.

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man shares advice for Regina

Safiy Bah wrote:

"i’m scared for her, he has too much power."

Ebonyi Angela said:

"Seems like she posted Nd deleted ooo cause I can't find it on her story again."

Iveren aondoakaa added:

"Longer Novembertalk eh."

Fifie wrote:

"She was enjoying the time she n her husband were arresting jaruma and tht blog guy."

Gee Hairpire shared:

"And we tell her ooo, lol but she use car and money shade us."

Mama stressed:

"I’m not scared because mercy will help her out."

Paquita Micha wrote:

"What do people expect from a man who has 7 wives and was ready to marry a teenager?"

Nthabs added:

"I see this ending in tears, their relationship will never be the same again."

independent_jeni shared:

"This November Belike e go hit pass October o hmmm."

Techwannabe stressed:

"This goes to prove that he indeed sent thugs to attack her. Same way he is using the police to att@ck her siblings so he can manipulate Regina."

Frank Lotam added:

"Na God tell her to enter the marriage and cry for private jet? People will see fire, jump into it and then start calling God for help.... dey there, she go learn the hard way, that man na federal senator, much more powerful than state Governor and his dangerous. Have you tried to ask why other wives don't react like Regina, do you think Regina has endured more than they did. They have been quiet because they know how dangerous he is, that man can kill Regina silently and walk away with it."

GEMINI SUGAR noted:

"Regina should have seen this coming she should have been prepared for him legally."

Bambi wrote:

"I said it earlier that , the man is influential and unless she leaves Nigeria he’ll make life living hell for her."

Chi china said:

"See you people know only talk, sometimes you people don’t know who that man is , he was planning she was there celebrating, let me tell you social media is not real life."

