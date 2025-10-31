Several Nigerian celebrities have turned real-life feuds and rivalries into musical masterpieces.

From Davido’s “FEM” to 2Baba’s “Only Me,” beef has long fueled creativity in the industry

These hit songs proved that controversy sometimes makes for unforgettable art

If there’s one thing Nigerian entertainers know how to do, it’s turn drama into art. Over the years, we’ve seen friendships sour, egos clash, and lovers part ways, only for the tension to end up as chart-topping music.

Davido, 2baba turned fights with other celebrities into hit songs.

From coded lyrics to open diss tracks, these feuds gave fans not just gossip, but timeless hits. Here are seven famous Nigerian celebrity beefs that inspired hit songs.

1. Davido vs Burna Boy – Street anthem with“FEM”

Their rivalry became one of the biggest celebrity stories of 2020. Davido’s “FEM” was widely interpreted as a direct jab at Burna Boy, especially with the line “Tell Odogwu say we like to party.”

Davido's hit song became an anthem of defiance and even a protest chant during the #EndSARS movement.

The hit didn’t just top charts; it became an anthem of defiance and even a protest chant during the #EndSARS movement.

2. M.I Abaga vs Kelly Handsome – When “Beef” became a literal diss

Kelly Handsome came for M.I, accusing him of arrogance and industry favoritism. M.I responded in a lyrical way with “Beef,” off MI2: The Movie.

MI Abaga turned his fight with Kelly Hansome into a hit song.

The track instantly trended, cementing his status as Nigeria’s rap professor while reminding fans that brains can beat brawn, even in a beef.

3. Vector vs M.I Abaga – legends go on bar in “The Viper“

No Nigerian rap rivalry got fans talking like M.I vs Vector. After years of tension, M.I dropped “The Viper,” a surprisingly mature diss that called for peace while still flexing lyrical muscles.

M.I dropped "The Viper," a diss that called for peace while still flexing lyrical muscles.

Fans hailed it as a blend of wisdom and warfare; proof that beef can be classy.

4. Kelly Handsome vs Mo’Hits Crew – 'Igwe Kom Kom'

In the late 2000s, Kelly Handsome picked a fight with Don Jazzy and D’banj’s Mo’Hits crew.

His track “Igwe Kom Kom” was loaded with sarcasm and coded shots. While it stirred controversy, it also stamped Kelly’s name in Nigerian pop history as one of the earliest bold diss pioneers.

5. Ruger vs BNXN – online dragging to 'Romeo Must Die' collab

After two years of dragging each other online over who had more hits, Ruger and BNXN stunned everyone by collaborating on “Romeo Must Die.”

The song, ironically born from beef, went viral, showing that reconciliation can make for even better music than rivalry.

6. 9ice vs Toni Payne & Ruggedman birthed 'Once Bitten, Twice Shy'

9ice’s marriage to Toni Payne ended in 2009 amid cheating rumours involving rapper Ruggedman.

He poured his heartbreak into “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” which fans quickly linked to the scandal. The emotional track became one of his biggest hits, though it also deepened the controversy that inspired it.

7. 2Baba vs Mikel Obi - Legend responds with “Only Me”

Back in 2010, reports claimed 2Baba (then 2Face Idibia) and ex-Chelsea star Mikel Obi clashed after the footballer allegedly snubbed the singer at an event.

Soon after, 2Baba released “Only Me”, a soulful yet pointed reflection on pride, ego, and gratitude. Many believed it was inspired by that incident.

