Fast-rising Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has been trending all morning across social media as he and his favourite arch-rival Ruger brutally drag each other again online

Ruger had called out his colleague Buju throwing at him to share five of his songs that have topped the Nigerian top 100 music chart, like his new single Asiwaju is currently doing

These shades seemed too hot for BNXN to handle as he came back raging while alleging that Ruger and his label boss D'Prince use streaming farms to boost their numbers

Popular fast-rising Afrobeat singer Buju BNXN and his fiercely competitive arch-rival Ruger recently made the headlines as they brutally dragged each other online.

Ruger had thrown shade at his colleague Buju asking him to show five of his songs that aren't features that had hit number one on the Nigerian music charts as his latest single, Asiwaju, just did.

Young Nigerian singers Buju BNXN and Ruger Troll each other on Twitter. Photo credit: @toyourears/@rugerofficial

In a swift response to Ruger's Twitter, Buju noted that Ruger is a local champion whose huge streaming numbers are fake and manipulated.

Buju BNXN accuses D'Prince of using streaming farms to rack up listening numbers on Spotify and Apple Music

The Kenkele singer also accused Ruger's label boss D'Prince of manipulating streaming numbers by employing streaming farms that helped rack up the Potiphar singer's figures.

Buju bragged about his streaming numbers averring that they're all organic and not manipulated like Ruger's.

Ruger's latest single, Asiwaju, is currently the number one song on Apple Music charts in Nigeria, with over 5 million plays.

See both Buju BNXN and Ruger's tweets attacking each other below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Buju BNXN and Ruger's latest Twitter brawl:

@remy_wonder:

"Ruger na empty barrel Dey make noise upandan for music."

@fab_designs.ng:

"Ruger take style wicked sha say make buju baby bring 5 hits."

@misterkendy:

"With all this plenty talk them no born buju well to mention Rema."

@iamkuranyii:

"Solo hits when wizkid nor get now Buju wan see 5 bring, Ruger you do this one."

@omos0097:

"When is the war b/w this 2kids gonna end??"

@fayafhlies:

"Ruger baby Bnxn is not ya mate o."

@holabee_luxescentstore:

"Make buju rest abeg."

@i_am_icez_:

"This Marvin boy wan spoil Marvin ! We remember when them sign you ooo."

Buju and Ruger are two of the most talented singers of their generation out of Africa - Adesope Olajide says

After the break out of the altercation between Buju BNXN and Ruger again online, Legit.ng reached out to famous music journalist and host of the Afrobeat podcast Adesope Olajide.

Adesope gave his candid opinion of the repetitive confrontation between both singers, and he said:

"No matter what anyone thinks, whether you're laughing at the jokes on IG or Twitter or not, these two guys are two of the most talented guys in Africa at their age, and both are taking us to the next level."

He also noted that both singers see each other as healthy competition. That's why they are always gunning to outdo one another.

“Timaya na agbaya”: Buju BNXN reveals singer called him to react to Ruger and Omah Lay's social media diss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising singer Buju BNXN finally talked about his recent social media back and forth between himself and his contemporaries Omah Lay and Ruger.

Buju revealed that the first time Omah Lay dissed him on social media, he saw the tweet and didn't feel the need to respond until Timaya called him and told him he had to.

He noted that Timaya told him that it was the highest form of disrespect any of his colleagues could have accorded him and that if he didn't nip it in the bud soon, more would follow.

