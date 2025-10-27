Senator Ned Nwoko, during a live TV show, shared an update amid his marital crisis with Regina Daniels

The lawmaker, when asked about his marriage, assured concerned Nigerians that everything was under control

This comes barely hours after Regina Daniels announced the acquisition of her house, fueling more speculations about her marriage

Senator Ned Nwoko has spoken up once again following recent allegations of domestic violence made against him by his wife, actress Regina Daniels, and her siblings.

Ned, who was a guest on Channels TV, was asked about the controversy that has put him in the spotlight for days.

The host began by saying:

“Thank you so much indeed for making time to join us. It’s good to see you. Your face has been all over the media in the last few days for personal reasons. I hope everything is calm and under control?”

Responding, the lawmaker from Delta North said simply, “It happens.”

When the interviewer noted that many people often underestimate his capacity, the senator replied, “Well, I am who I am.”

The host went on to describe him as “an Old Testament man,” to which Nwoko responded, “Yes, I am.”

Pressed again on whether everything was now under control, the lawmaker reaffirmed, “Yes, thank you.”

Nwoko’s brief but composed remarks mark his first public reaction since Regina Daniels’ accusations surfaced.

His appearance on TV also came barely hours after the mother of two shared pictures of her new home on social media.

The video from Ned Nwoko's interview on TV is below:

Reactions trail Ned Nwoko’s comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared diverse opinions about the senator’s response. Read them below:

jocasipromax said:

"Please pa Ned allow this young girl to experience butterflies in her stomach with someone age appropriate for her naw..

infact we do not like that u r telling us that everything is under control for Regina’s sake ! Hian o chim."

sweet_chioma4 wrote:

"Oga leave that girl alone ..... You think say e easy to sleep with you ..... Omooo Gina try abeg."

chiamakaz01 said:

"Regina seems not really happy , since they born that girl she never take any decision on her own , she is just living for her family , they are the ones she is sacrificing for."

goodnesws_okon commented:

"Please Sir if she doesn’t want it again let her be please."

caramel.cee wrote:

"Please leave that young girl alone. I hope you don't go begging her afterwards, she's got a beautiful life now."

igbekalizzy reacted:

"I know the rite done on her, but those traditional rites can be broken. Please those that can destroy it should come out and help her."

vanchizzy commented:

"Them no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter o. Them go definitely settle."

