Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin shared his disappointing experience at a fast food outlet in Ibadan

The food critic rated their fried rice 3.5/10 and their Shawarma “tasty but bone-filled"

His review divided Nigerians, with many urging him to try other outlets before judging

Nigerian food critic and influencer Opeyemi Famakin has once again stirred conversations online following his latest review of a popular restaurant chain in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a new video that surfaced on social media, Famakin recounted his visit to Item 7, a well-known fast food brand that many Ibadan residents had been urging him to try.

But instead of a delightful food experience, the critic left unimpressed, and in his words, “confused.”

Opeyemi Famakin shares his experience at a fast food outlet in Ibadan.

Famakin said in the clip.

“I was told to try Ibadan’s Item 7. I did, and let me just say—this is the first time I’m eating bone inside Shawarma!”

According to Famakin, who recently secretly married, while the Shawarma was rich, meaty, and well-seasoned, the discovery of a bone inside it was enough to ruin the meal.

He lamented:

“It’s actually nice. It’s meaty, it’s rich, but that bone? That bone destroyed everything. If they remove that, it would’ve been perfect.”

The critic, known for his honest and often humorous food reviews, also didn’t hold back when rating other meals on the menu.

He gave the fried rice a disappointing 3.5 out of 10, describing it as below average and lacking flavor.

He said,

“The fried rice… no. I don’t think I’ll ever eat that again."

As for the Jollof rice, Famakin was slightly more forgiving, rating it 5.5 out of 10, calling it “basic but acceptable.”

In the end, he concluded that his overall experience at Item 7, Ibadan City, was 5.2 out of 10.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Opeyemi's review of Item 7

Following the release of the video, Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts on Famakin’s review.

@_tosinsilverdam:

"The one is Ikeja is very good ooo, the Sharwama is sooooo good"



@bizlift:

"For the price it’s decent. The Jollof always. I only just have issues when food smell and taste the same every time."

@mrlilgaga:

"It’s not an Ibadan thing sir , item 7 nationwide (Ilorin, Ibadan & Lagos ) uses the same recipe so can we move pass this"

@alyusrohmodestwears:

"See you o, their food taste way better than all these big restaurants that charge high, item7 food too make sense for that price, you dey expect 100k worth ingredients for food of 2k? E no go spoil for the owner of item7 o. Even bikemen fit afford am. Alaanu awon singles ati mekunu ni boboyen"

Opeyemi Famakin rates Item 7's fried rice 3.5/10 and their Shawarma "tasty but bone-filled".

