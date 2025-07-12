Burna Boy dropped a bold statement about his latest album as fans decode hidden message aimed at Davido

Fans clashed online over Burna’s new album No Sign of Weakness and Davido’s 5ive, with many dragging the DMW boss

Critics claimed Davido’s project lacks replay value, saying only With You featuring Omah Lay stands out

Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar, Burna Boy, has once again started a fresh controversy in the ever-heated “big three” debate and this time, it's believed to be a subtle jab at Davido.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner took to his Instagram stories to drop what many have described as a coded missile less than 24 hours after the release of his new album titled No Sign of Weakness.

In a cryptic post, Burna Boy wrote:

“The fact that everyone has a different song on the ‘No Sign of Weakness’ album is all I wanted, and it’s already happened on the 1st day. That’s what an album is supposed to be. An album is not a SINGLE. NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS OUT NOW!!!”

While the statement didn’t name anyone directly, the online music community didn’t need a name to start drawing conclusions.

Almost instantly, music lovers and stan accounts began connecting dots. Many argued that Burna’s comment was an indirect critique of Davido’s fifth studio album, which had already been met with mixed reviews.

Some critics had described 5ive as “top-heavy”, with only one clear standout—With You featuring Omah Lay.

“Let’s be honest. If you remove ‘With You’ from the tracklist, the album won’t survive one week,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Burna is right. One-hit albums are not it. No shade, but 5ive felt rushed,” another replied.

See the post here:

Fans decode hidden message in Burna's post

Here are some hot takes from social media as compiled by Legit.ng

@blaq_sheriff:

“Odogwu no dey talk too much. That ‘album is not a single’ line was straight for Davido. We know.”

@simiwave:

“I love Davido, but Burna didn’t lie. NSOW has no skips, 5ive was just vibes and cruise.”

@afro_god_:

“If not for Omah Lay, 5ive for be EP. Burna always setting the pace with his albums.”

@jayceefierce:

“Burna has a God complex sha. But he’s not wrong. One hit no dey carry album.”

@callmedera:

“Davido needs to ignore this guy and focus on touring. Burna always looking for a fight.”

